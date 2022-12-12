It was fitting the final match ended in a pin.
Despite having to forfeit a couple of matches due to an injury and a missed weight, Emerald wrestling was hanging with Midland Valley.
The young Vikings and Mustangs had competed through 11 matches, all of which ended in a pin (two ended in a Viking forfeit). An Emerald pin in the final match would tie the contest, but with 59 seconds in the second period, the Mustangs prevailed with their sixth pin of the night, claiming the 48-36 win.
"This is, for most of them, their first live action, so basically, I was just looking for the guys to compete and condition," Emerald coach Willie Rayford said. "Hopefully by January, we'll have some more experience so we can give it our best shot."
After forfeiting its first match due to an injury, Emerald came on strong with Christopher Fazio pinning his opponent in the first round. From that point on, the two teams would trade pins for the next three matches. Until Malachi Conway and Peyton Searless won their matches convincingly back-to-back, giving the Vikings a six-point lead for the first time all night.
Along with Conway, Fazio and Searless, Jaiden Turner, Austin Johnson and Channing Williams won their matches by a pin.
"That was our focus going in because we knew we were behind the 8-ball with a couple weight classes that we didn't have guys," Rayford said. "We knew that we had to get pins just to compete and try to get the win. That was the focus coming in, especially with our more experienced guys."
But pins in the 120 and 126 divisions quickly put the Mustangs back up. A second forfeit on the night helped the Mustangs pull away for good.
Monday's match was the third time the Vikings suited up this season under Rayford, who is in his first season as the Vikings head coach. The key so far in the young season is growth for the first-year coach as he gets more familiar with the technical side of the sport.
"It feels good, but you don't know what you don't know until you have to know it," Rayford said. "My assistant coach in Justin (Goode), so I'm leaning on him. But it was good to get down here and actually have a match at the house."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
