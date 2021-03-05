DUE WEST — You probably won’t find Erskine College’s football practice field if you are using a GPS navigator.
In fact, you might have a hard time finding it with any map. The muddy, bumpy field sits almost unnoticed behind a building labeled “Erskine Football.” You might drive right past it and never notice that young men are putting in work on that patch of grass and dirt that is out of sight from the roadway.
It’s 4 p.m. on a Thursday, and players exit the locker room in tattered practice jerseys. Some are wearing white. The others are in red. They don’t care that they don’t have the best facilities or the perfect equipment.
“I told them I needed a set of jerseys, these sizes, and they just numbered them,” Erskine coach Shap Boyd jokingly said. “As you can see out there on the field, when we get any rain it makes it kind of hard. It’s ours, though. It’s all I’ve got.”
Erskine football players — about 90% who are freshmen — are focused on one goal: being perfect in everything they do. And Erskine’s practice field is their field of dreams.
“The good is that you have them for X number of years,” Boyd said of his freshmen. “And the bad is that they’re that young and that raw. Anything that you want or expect from them, you basically have to plant those seeds, and then you have to hold them accountable.”
Boyd expects the best from his players. The football program, which was dropped 70 years ago, experienced its rebirth last weekend when it defeated Barton College 30-28.
“For me, it was a relief,” Boyd said of the win. “We’ve been working for quite a long time, and it was time. Practices were like we were going backwards.”
In the Barton game, things didn’t start out well for the Fleet. Barton came out for the first play of the game and ran a double-reverse pass to the quarterback for a touchdown. Barton pooched the ensuing kickoff and got the ball back near Erskine’s 30-yard line.
“So, at that point, it was like, ‘OK, they’ve been rehearsing this deal’ or whatever,” Boyd said.
It was during that moment Boyd learned something positive about his team.
“I didn’t hear anything negative,” Boyd said of the Fleet’s sideline. “It was funny because, that day, that morning, our devotional at breakfast was about adversity and how things are going to happen, and things are not always going to go the way it’s planned. What are you going to do about it?
“Essentially, it was nice to see that they responded in a positive way. We talk about playing 60 minutes, and they knew there were 59 minutes to go. It didn’t faze them. They didn’t flinch. It was like a gut-check right at the beginning of the game, and that kind of told me a little bit about our kids.”
The Fleet (1-0) face Edward Waters College (0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
“I think we have high expectations,” Boyd said of the season. “We expect a lot from them. And I think they try to deliver. We’ve set a high bar. Our bar is not to just exist. Our bar is to have a chance to be in games, whether we are a bunch of freshmen or not. I said from the beginning that we were not going to use being a startup program as an excuse.”
Edward Waters lost 53-0 to Jacksonville State University on Feb. 21.
“I don’t expect to win every game,” Boyd said, “but I expect to show up and compete. And, if we have a game this year where we don’t compete, that will be a big disappointment for me.”
You can listen to the game online at radioking.com/radio/wewc.