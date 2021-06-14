For the first time in more than a year, the S.C. Festival of Flowers returns with two major outdoor sporting events: the men’s golf tournament and the Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour.
“It’s great to have in-person events,” bike tour organizer Stephen Shenal said. “There have been some events that have already taken place, but we are excited to bring this back to Greenwood.”
The tour brought more than 160 cyclists to Uptown Greenwood during the festival’s 25th tour in 2019. The event attracted cyclists from across the state, as the bike route went through scenic roads in Greenwood County, with 20- and 30-mile loops. Shenal said that this year’s rendition of the tour will have the same route as in 2019.
Shenal has been involved with the tour for more than 20 years. He said it is not just about family fun, but also a way to raise awareness about bike safety.
“It’s one of my purposes of bringing vision of cycling to Greenwood because it shows that, in a community, we have a bunch of cyclists who are out on the street,” Shenal said. “So it’s important to keep an eye out and look out for us while we look out for them.”
Registration for the event will take place until 6:30 a.m. on race day Saturday. All riders are required to have a helmet, and Shenal recommends that riders bring plenty of water to stay hydrated.
“Anybody can come out and do it,” Shenal said. “(From) the casual biker all the way up to the bike racer, bring it on.”
After recent stops at The Patriot at Grand Harbor, the Festival of Flowers amateur golf tournament makes its return June 26-27 to Greenwood Country Club.
Club General Manager and Director of Golf Kevin Hill said they are “very excited” to have the tournament back at their course.
“The main thing we are trying to do is make the best event in Greenwood since it is back in the city,” Hill said. “Along with the Festival of Flowers (being here), I think it’s a big plus to the city and to the festival.”
Hill said that the tournament will look to have about 100 players compete across three groupings. He also said they will have the maximum amount for an amateur to win the tournament.
“The course has been in the best shape it has been for about 20 years,” Hill said. “I think everybody always looked forward to come into play here.”
Hill said that currently there is room for more players and golfers who are interested in signing up can do so online at the Greenwood Country Club website.