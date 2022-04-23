Feral hogs can create quite a mess.
That’s why state and local officials are working with landowners to trap wild hogs and have them euthanized.
“We were looking for a way to try to help people control the pigs,” said Lonnie Gillespie, with Greenwood County Soil and Water Conservation District. “We looked into several trapping methods. We used them for educational purposes and elimination of some of the pigs. We were looking for an effective way to control them. We’ve got some traps that can be made available to people.”
Wild pigs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s, according to the Department of Natural Resources. In the 1980s, wild pigs were found in only 26 counties; however, by 2008, they were documented in all 46 counties. Feral pigs are not protected in South Carolina and there is no closed hunting season or bag limit on private land, according to DNR.
“Some people enjoy it for a sport,” Gillespie said of hunting feral pigs.
It is illegal to remove a hog from the wild alive, so the animals must be killed onsite, Gillespie said.
“We’ve had people see what we’re doing, and they’ve bought their own (trapping) systems,” he said. “During the hunting season, when the deer-processing facilities are operating, people can take them to the deer-processing plants and have them processed.”
Feral pigs compete with native wildlife species, damage plants and agricultural crops, and threaten public and livestock health, according to DNR. Gillespie said pig waste affects water quality in rivers and creeks.
“A lot of pastured livestock will get blamed for that, but a lot of it is coming from feral pigs,” he said. “They travel those creeks and wallow in them.”
Gillespie said the Conservation District can help landowners learn to make traps, and it sometimes can supply them. Hog traps using snares are illegal, according to DNR. Traps used to capture hogs must allow deer or bear a means to escape. Gillespie said Conservation District traps use corn for bait and the gates are activated remotely after alerts sent to cellphones notify workers that feral pigs have entered cages.
Gillespie said the Conservation District and landowners have trapped about 2,500 wild hogs in Greenwood County in the past two years.
“It’s a much bigger problem than people realize,” he said. “The reproduction rate on feral pigs are, at a minimum, two litters a year. A litter born early in the year will have another litter before the end of the year. One sow can end up being responsible for 30 to 40 pigs in a year.”
He said “pigs will eat almost anything,” and they really don’t have natural predators, so they can be a major headache for landowners, wildlife and the environment.
“They can do a lot of damage to the wildlife — competing for the feed and actually killing and eating them,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie said the majority of trapping has taken place in Hodges and the Promised Land and Epworth communities.
“There is a big hog problem up in the north end of the county,” Gillespie said. “But pigs are in the entire county. They typically follow the watershed and drainage patterns of the county, and they’ll expand from there.”
Gillespie said Abbeville County is one of the top counties in the state with the number of feral pigs.
“If it goes unchecked, it really gets out of hand quick,” he said. “It’s important to be persistent with trapping them. We aren’t a trapping service, but we’ll offer assistance and guidance to people who need some help with the problem.”
He said people should work with their neighbors to trap wild hogs.
“Trapping them on an area basis is what we’ve seen be most successful,” Gillespie said. “The pigs will move to their food source, and we start by conditioning them to an area. Once we get a response to that, then we’ll put the trap in.”