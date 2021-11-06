After he wrapped up his collegiate tennis career more than 25 years ago, Ike Dickey had only touched his old tennis racket to move it from house to house whenever his family decided to move.
That changed a few years ago when his younger son Davis called him to play doubles matches.
The two started getting into the consistent routine of playing, and with Davis playing, Ike was able to convince his older son Grant Dickey, who coaches soccer and football at Greenwood High School, to get into the sport.
“Playing doubles with either of my sons is great because I only have to cover about 1% of the court and they cover the other 99,” Ike Dickey said. “Its nice having Grant or Davis covering the court for me.”
Both of Ike’s sons played virtually every sport growing up, but they never latched on to tennis. Now, Grant and Ike are playing in tournaments together as doubles partners.
“It’s fun,” Grant Dickey said. “It can be challenging at times because you feel more comfortable getting frustrated with a family member. We have a connection where we understand what the other one is going to do without saying anything because we are father and son. What he can’t do, I make up for and what I can’t do, he makes up for.”
The father-son combo joined the GATA tennis team, which is primarily made up of avid tennis players from Greenwood and Laurens. GATA won the Greenwood tournament in October for a chance to play in the state tournament, which was held this past weekend.
GATA, which is made up of the Dickeys, Ben Little, Yvan Youssef, Nick Yarbrough, Jason Tavenner and Captain Marty Woods, defeated teams from Lexington, Florence and Mount Pleasant during group play and defeated Greenville for the state championship.
“It was really exciting. We had a lot of guys that played really good matches and it was fun playing with my son,” Ike Dickey said. “We played some tough teams at state, but we came out on top.”
For Grant Dickey, who has come close to winning a state championship in soccer as a player and a coach, the UTSA 18 and over 6.5 Tennis State Championship was his first title.
“I have never won a state championship in anything. My junior year in high school, we were close, making it to Upper State for soccer. We probably would have won one at Emerald two years ago if it wasn’t for COVID,” Grant Dickey said. “It was special. It was really exciting to win one. A state championship is a state championship to me.”
GATA will play in the Sectional Tournament, which is hosted in Mobile, Alabama, from Dec. 3-6.