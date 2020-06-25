Fans OK'd for NASCAR race in New Hampshire
LOUDON, N.H. — New Hampshire Motor Speedway will allow fans in the grandstands and suites for the Aug. 2 NASCAR Cup Series race.
Fans will be subject to social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols. New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s modified protocols will include social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines, limited guests in suites and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.
The race was originally scheduled for July 19 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhule considers kneeling during anthem
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
The first-year coach hired from Baylor previously has told his players that he will support them for expressing their views about social injustice.
In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. His ex-teammate Eric Reid kneeled alongside him and later played for the Panthers. Both players reached settlements with the NFL after filing grievances alleging owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league.
ACC commissioner Swofford stepping down
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years.
The ACC announced Thursday that Swofford will continue as commissioner until his successor is in place and assist with the transition. Swofford said in a statement he and his wife, Nora, had been planning for “some time” for this be his final year.
Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference.
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game
The NFL on Thursday canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will be played on Aug. 5, 2021, with the same teams.
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.
Vince Carter retires after 22 NBA seasons
Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.
The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of this season that this would be his last in the NBA. His 22 seasons are the most in league history, and he became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades.
Carter appeared in 1,541 NBA games, behind only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) on the league’s all-time list. He started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta.
Thiem apologizes for playing in Djokovic's event
VIENNA, Austria — Third-ranked tennis player Dominic Thiem apologized Thursday for taking part in an exhibition series hosted by Novak Djokovic in which four players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thiem wrote on Instagram: “Our behaviour was a mistake, we acted too euphorically. I am extremely sorry.”
The top-ranked Djokovic tested positive on Tuesday. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have also said they tested positive after taking part in the Adria Tour exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia.
Thousands of spectators attended the matches in Belgrade and the Adriatic resort of Zadar, and no social distancing was observed.
Venus Williams joins World TeamTennis
Venus Williams has signed up to play World TeamTennis for the 15th time, the league announced Thursday.
She will be a member of the Washington Kastles, one of nine teams that will gather at a resort in West Virginia for a three-week season starting July 12. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country, but WTT decided to bring everyone to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams, who turned 40 last week, announced in 2011 that she had been diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, a condition that can cause exhaustion and joint pain. Williams has since spoken about how she turned to a plant-based diet and learned other ways to get by.
Kentucky Derby will run with limited spectators
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs officials have gotten their wish, announcing Thursday that when the rescheduled Kentucky Derby is run in September there will be spectators in the stands — just more spread out than usual.
The historic track got the go-ahead to run the Derby and Oaks this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the marquee Triple Crown race that annually attracts more than 150,000.
The 146th running of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby had been postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time since 1945 that horse racing’s premier event was not run on the first Saturday in May.