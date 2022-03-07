Greenwood’s Cason Howle and Dax Seaborn have a lot in common.
They both were captains for the Eagles wrestling team, despite being underclassmen. They both admitted that they hate to lose, driving them to a combined record of 102-9 this season. Despite with what they did on the mat, the duo also share something a bit more personal.
Both wrestlers have two younger brothers who won individual championships in the middle school division of the Carolina Invitational in 2022.
With siblings who dominated wrestling like the Howle’s and Seaborn’s have, a friendly rivalry between brothers grew. It’s a rivalry that drove Dax and Cason to new heights this season, capturing 4A individual titles in the 195-pound class and the 170-pound class, respectively.
“There’s always the competition of who would beat who,” Dax Seaborn said when describing his relationship with his younger brother Bryce. “He always wrestled in the lightweight area because, he’s 145 pounds, and I would always wrestle at 195, so we never really met up. But there’s always this (question) of who would pin who? We came to the conclusion that I would win that match.”
Seaborn said his determination to win comes from his at-home wrestling matches with Bryce, who went 24-0 as an eighth-grader. His thirst to win, propelled him to a 46-win season after being bumped up to the 195-pound division.
It was an easy decision for Seaborn, who said his skills matched up better against stronger wrestlers. Seaborn’s confidence made the move a simple decision for Greenwood coach Nick Mountz, who said Dax’s mentality is “I could pin anybody on the mat.”
“He’s not the best wrestler by no means, but he has one of the best work ethics,” Mountz said. “In his head he’s the coolest guy walking around … having a mentality like that has won him a bunch of matches. I always use the example of if you put a cookie in the middle of the mat and you told everyone to go get it, Dax is going to get the cookie by any means necessary. Not because he wants the cookie, (but) because he can’t stand to let anyone else win.”
For Howle, not allowing anyone to one-up him is a bit more difficult since his father wrestled in high school and younger brother, Luke, went 29-0 as a seventh-grader. The sibling rivalry was something that drove Howle to a 56-1 record, breaking the school record for wins in a single season.
“I love it,” Howle said. “We can go home and talk about (wrestling), but we get mad at each other sometimes because, we are both very competitive and want to be the best. … I didn’t win a state title my seventh-grade year, I took second. After (his) match, he asked me ‘where is your first-place medal at?’ I’ll be able to flash my ring at him in a few weeks.”
Howle’s success was an unexpected, according to Mountz. Before his freshman season, Howle dominated in a bevy of off-season tournaments, winning nine of 13 tournaments dating back to April 2021. Mountz compared those tournaments to AAU basketball where competition may be fierce at one tournament, while lacking at the next.
“For him to come in and do what he did at a higher weight class, I was very excited to see that happen for him,” Mountz said. “I know how difficult it is when you get to this part of the season to be able to compete, but after he had his one loss to a state champion, I knew he had a shot at winning it.”
The success of the Howles’ and the Seaborns’ caps an impressive season for Greenwood that includes a seventh-place finish out of 34 teams in 4A team standings.
The success in 2022 has raised the bar for the Eagles as they continue to strive for a state championship.
“Coach Mountz has said that no Greenwood team has made it past the second-round of the playoffs,” Seaborn said. “We believe next year with Bryce coming up and some new guys coming in that we can win our second-round playoff match, which would be huge. We think in two years we can win a state championship.”