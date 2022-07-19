Just one day before her 2022 season with the Ninety Six softball team ended, Evie Montgomery was a bit more excited than normal.
She was heading to the Post 20 softball interest meeting, where she was going to join several of her Wildcat teammates, hoping to win back-to-back American Legion State Championships. But more importantl, she was going to get a chance to play with her cousin Zoey Montgomery for the first time in their lives.
The cousins, who are two years apart, played against each other but never had the opportunity to don the same uniform. That changed with Post 20.
“I love playing with Zoey. She’s my favorite cousin,” Evie said.
Throughout the summer, opposing teams have had to figure out an effective strategy to shut down the Montgomery combo but have had little success.
Zoey was Greenwood’s catcher, earning all-state honors as a sophomore after hitting .556 while tacking on 15 RBIs, 10 doubles and 10 stolen bases at the top of the Eagles lineup. Evie started the 2022 season as the Wildcats’ catcher before moving to the outfield, where she provided a stable bat and glove in left field. She hit .387 with 16 RBIs and seven stolen bases in her first year as a full-time starter.
During Post 20, Zoey has started almost every game at catcher for Greenwood, while Evie has floated around in the outfield and occasionally moved into the infield. She also caught when Zoey missed a game earlier this summer.
“She’s always had a lot of energy, to say the least, but she always puts it on the field,” Zoey said. “It’s great to see how she’s grown from such a young age to now. She’s improving and making great plays.”
During the school year, both cousins wore the number eight on the back of their jerseys. Throughout her career, Zoey has always been eight, while Evie has either worn No. 8 or 10. With 10 taken, Zoey, still wanting to wear eight, suggested to her younger cousin to simply add her two favorite numbers together.
“She wore No. 8 always and I wore No. 10 always,” Evie said. “Gracie (Lollis) got No. 10, so I wore 18 because 10 plus eight is 18.”
Throughout Post 20’s star-studded lineup, the Montgomerys bat back-to-back. Zoey leads off, while Evie hits as the No. 9 hitter for Greenwood, allowing head coach Tee Timmerman to flip the lineup with Evie acting as another leadoff hitter. With the two following each other, they help each other lock in for their upcoming at bat.
“It’s good because she hypes me up, and I try to hype her up,” Evie said. “It’s fun. ... She helps me out and she’s just there (for me if I need it).”
In Post 20’s 3-2 win against Buffalo in the American Legion State Semifinal, Evie played a crucial part in Greenwood’s victory, finishing 2-for-3 with two of the three RBIs in the win.
“I’m super proud of her, tonight especially because she had two RBIs,” Zoey said after Post 20’s win against Buffalo. “She’s at the bottom of the lineup and I’m at the top, so I’m always talking to her, getting her pumped up for her at-bats.”
Post 20 wrapped up its season on Monday in the American Legion State Championship game against Darlington in Sumter.