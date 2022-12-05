The Nickles family are shown together after Abbeville won the Class 2A state championship on Friday. Jamie, second from left, has won five state championships with his sons, Connor, left, and Addison, third from left. Jamie’s wife, Misty, is at right.
Abbeville’s class of 2023 is loaded with talented players, several of whom will continue their football careers at the next level. That group showed out in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday, leading Abbeville to its sixth state championship in the past eight years.
All the hours of blood, sweat, tears and preparation paid off for the class, most of whom have been together since they were 8 years old.
“It’s a dream come true,” senior defensive end and kicker Addison Nickles said. “Winning state is always amazing, but when you’re a senior, it hits a little different. These are my boys. I’ve grown up with them. I’ve been playing football since I was 8. To have my dad coaching this, it’s a dream come true. It’s a blessing. Not many people get to do this. It’s awesome.”
The game was the final time the group of more than 20 seniors will don their yellow helmets, and for Nickles, it was the final time he will play for his father, Jamie, who has led the Panthers to eight state championships and more than 200 wins since 2004.
“You never dream that you’ll get that opportunity,” the coach said. “You just give all that glory to God.”
Each coach will say that each of his players are like a son to him, and that is especially true for Nickles and the class of 2023.
He’s physically been there for all the success, watching his own son grow up and achieve milestones with those players.
“It means the world,” Jamie said of winning the state championship with the class of 2023. “I remember when each of these kids were little. They’ve been such a big part of my life.”
Addison has now won two state championships with the Panthers football team, following his older brother, Connor, who won three straight state championships from 2016-18.
With his sons on the roster, Jamie has led the Panthers to a 91-5-1 record and five state championships.
“It’s a little emotional,” Addison said. “He didn’t coach me last year, and him coaching me this year, it was a little bit different. We got a little bit tighter over that. It’s going to be weird for him not having a son in the program anymore.”
