The Nickles family are shown together after Abbeville won the Class 2A state championship on Friday. Jamie, second from left, has won five state championships with his sons, Connor, left, and Addison, third from left. Jamie’s wife, Misty, is at right.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Abbeville’s class of 2023 is loaded with talented players, several of whom will continue their football careers at the next level. That group showed out in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday, leading Abbeville to its sixth state championship in the past eight years.

All the hours of blood, sweat, tears and preparation paid off for the class, most of whom have been together since they were 8 years old.

