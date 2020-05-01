Falcons acquire Harris from Dolphins
MIAMI — Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021.
A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games for rookie coach Brian Flores.
Harris has one year left on his rookie contract.
Jaguars decline option on Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract.
The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month. General manager Dave Caldwell had conversations with Tampa Bay and Miami, but neither made a worthwhile offer.
The deadline for teams to exercise the option is Monday.
NBA pushes back draft lottery, combine
The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.
The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft.
For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 — though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24.
Replay could vanish in MLB, ump deal
NEW YORK — Replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball in 2020 as part of a deal that covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night, two people told The Associated Press. They spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.
Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played in 2020. Umpires generally make between $150,000 and $450,000.
The start of the season has been postponed because of the virus outbreak and there is no timetable for opening day. If baseball is permitted to proceed this year, MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks in Arizona and Florida that are not wired for replay.
Indians’ Clase suspended 80 games
CLEVELAND — Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.
Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians’ bullpen this season.
NC State recruit skipping college for draft
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall is staying in the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent, adding: “I’m two feet into this process and am excited to see what the future holds.”
Hall played at Moravian Prep in North Carolina for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible for the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and at least one NBA season has passed since their graduating class from high school.