Chad Fairey’s biggest moment of the year became the final image of an unexpected end to Clemson baseball’s 2020 season.
Clemson rallied to defeat Winthrop 3-2 on March 11, and Fairey, a Ninety Six High graduate, ultimately helped the Tigers complete the comeback effort.
Winthrop led 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, but the Tigers pushed across a run in the bottom of the frame, setting up Fairey’s game-winning, two-out single in the bottom of the 11th.
Fairey stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and ripped a fly ball over the right fielder’s head. The Clemson dugout emptied as players chased down Fairey and mobbed him in the outfield in celebration.
As Clemson players celebrated Fairey’s walkoff hit, they had no idea they were also celebrating the last swing, at-bat and game of the season. Thirteen hours later, the ACC suspended all athletic activities before it eventually canceled all spring sports in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a whirlwind of events that seemed unfathomable to Fairey.
“In that moment when I got the hit, I was so excited and amped up,” Fairey said. “We were getting ready to go on the long road trip we had ahead, and then once the news started to come in, I thought about it for a second and said, ‘Dang, that’s really the last hit of our season.’
“As much as it sucks, I’ll be able to look back on it one day and say, ‘Hey, we ended on a high note.’ But right now, it’s just still difficult to grasp how everything moved so quickly. At the same time, it was a good way to go out.”
Fairey spent this past weekend packing up personal belongings as he prepared to head back home to Greenwood County. Clemson University announced Thursday it will continue with online instruction through the end of the spring semester.
Baseball has consumed Fairey’s schedule for countless years. After having his season cut short, Fairey said it’s been a challenge navigating through such an unprecedented time.
“This last week of getting adjusted to not playing baseball honestly has been one of the weirdest things I’ve gone through in my entire life,” Fairey said. “You put in so much time and effort at the field, and you spend so much time around your teammates. Now, all of a sudden, you’re not around any of that. It’s just crazy.”
It was all starting to come together at the plate for Fairey, too.
He opened the season hitless in his first 15 at-bats before launching a solo home run and finishing 3-for-5 against Boston College on March 7. Fairey also recorded four hits in Clemson’s final two games.
Things were starting to click for the Tigers (14-3, 3-0 ACC) entering what would’ve been a three-game set at Wake Forest last weekend. The offense was finally catching up to the team’s stellar pitching, and Fairey played a key role in the offensive surge.
Clemson, which ranked No. 22 in the final Baseball America poll, had hopes of being a top contender in the ACC and making a run to the College World Series.
Instead, Fairey and his teammates are left wondering what could’ve been.
“Honestly, with our bullpen the way it was, and the way our bats were coming along, I thought we had a chance at the ACC championship,” Fairey said. “So it is frustrating for us as a team, and it’s personal for me since I started doing better and playing well.
“You see us starting to do really as a team, and then we had the rug yanked out from underneath us just as we were getting rolling.”
Fortunately for Fairey, he’ll return to the team next season for his junior year and will be looking forward to putting a shortened sophomore season behind him.
“I’m going to use this time to just regroup and treat it like it’s preseason for next year as opposed to the season ending now,” Fairey said. “I’m going to be doing a lot of hitting in the cages and infield work. It’s a chance to restart.”