Clemson sophomore Chad Fairey, a Ninety Six High grad, hit a walkoff single to right field in the 11th inning as No. 19 Clemson came back in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Winthrop 3-2.
Fairey’s hit scored Elijah Henderson for the winning run. Fairey finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and the walkoff hit.
Davis Sharpe hit a one-run single in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game with one out.
Winthrop tied the game at one run in the fifth inning and took a lead in the top of the eighth inning.
A one-run single from James Parker opened scoring in the second inning.
Nick Hoffmann (2-1) earned the win as Clemson’s pitcher. Hoffmann went one inning and gave up no hits or runs.
Keyshawn Askew was the starting pitcher for Clemson. Askew went 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and one earned run.