COLUMBIA — Coming into Friday’s 2A state championship game, Abbeville knew it had a huge test in front of it. Literally.
That test put into sight when the Panthers lined up against hulking Monroe Freeling, a 6-foot-7, 285 pound Georgia commit, and the rest of the Landsharks’ offensive and defensive lines.
For four quarters, the Panthers went up against a bigger line, but time and again, the Panthers were the ones taking it to the larger line in front of them.
“That offensive and defensive line, you’d have to pay me some money to go up against those animals,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “When you look at the size differential, it was huge. It was hard to get to the quarterback.”
The onslaught started from the jump and was featured around nose guard Jae Harris. The junior was a wrecking ball in the middle of the Panthers’ defensive line, constantly disrupting the Landsharks offensive flow.
Overall, he finished with 10 total tackles, six of which were solos. More important, he made plays when Oceanside dropped back, dragging Edward Reidenbach to the turf twice for a loss of 12 yards on his two sacks. He also forced a fumble on a tackle for a loss.
Off the edge was Addison Nickles, who faced off against Freeling all night, finishing with six total tackles. He too put pressure on Reidenbach and was key in holding the Landsharks to less than 100 yards on the ground.
“I was on the Georgia commit all night long,” Addison Nickles said. “It was really just try to suppress him. He kicked my butt a few plays but I got by him a couple of times. It was really a big part. Their big thing was him getting on the linebackers. I kept him off our linebackers all night long. It was just a hard fought battle for four quarters.”
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers ran wild nearly eclipsing 300 yards on the ground. That success was because of the work that players such as center Jacob Ferguson, who faced off against Freeling most of the night.
“He was big, but I got up in there and handled him,” Ferguson said. “I had four pancakes on him. ... Linemen don’t get much credit for it but I think they deserve a little bit of credit for what they’re doing. It kind of leads to the big runs.”
