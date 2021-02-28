COLUMBIA — For the second straight game, an Andrew Eyster base hit walked off in-state rival Clemson. This time, it was a single to right that brought in Brady Allen in the bottom of the ninth of an 8-7 win over the Tigers on Sunday at Founders Park.
Allen led off the ninth with a walk. He went to second on a Wes Clarke walk. With two away, Eyster found the gap in right for a walkoff single that clinched the weekend series over the Tigers.
In a back-and-forth affair, Clemson put up a run in the first, but the Gamecocks answered in the third on Wes Clarke’s seventh home run of the year, a shot to center.
Clemson scored a pair in the fifth on Jonathan French’s two-run double to right. Carolina answered with four in the fifth, highlighted by Clarke’s three-run home run, his second of the game and eighth of the year. In the seventh, the Tigers scored four in the frame, two off the bat of Regan Reid. Carolina tied the game in the seventh on RBI hits from Mendham and Eyster.
Clarke went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs in the win. Braylen Wimmer and Eyster had three hits apiece. The win went to Will Sanders, his second in as many days, retiring the last two Tigers in the ninth. Brannon Jordan struck out eight and allowed three hits and two runs with four walks in a four-inning start.
In Saturday’s game, Eyster doubled home Brady Allen in the bottom of the 11th as USC walked off Clemson in a 3-2 win.
Allen opened the 11th with a double to the gap in right. He scored on the one-out double from Eyster. Sanders picked up the win in relief. Thomas Farr struck out seven in the six-inning start. Julian Bosnic had three strikeouts while Brett Kerry struck out six in three innings of work.