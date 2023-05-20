This spring has featured a lot of change for the Greenwood football offense.
A new system.
A new guy will be at quarterback.
But the playmakers? They’re not going anywhere.
After moving to the spread from last year’s flex-bone, the Eagles put their new offense on display for fans during Thursday’s spring game to conclude spring practices. In a modified scoring system, the Greenwood offense defeated the defense 41-40.
“I thought offensively, we did some good stuff,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “You saw some dynamic plays from the quarterbacks and by a couple of the receivers and had some really good runs, we’ve got some good running backs.”
In the spring game’s scoring system, the Greenwood offense could score six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal and two points for two-straight first downs.
The Eagles received a majority of their points through consecutive first downs, but big plays to the end zone certainly stuck out. Moving over to a flex position from quarterback, Kaleb Burton had one of the most explosive plays with a 70-yard touchdown run.
Receivers also had their moments, as Zion Hawkins took a 44-yard reception from quarterback Triston Lewis to the house.
“It was awesome,” Greenwood offensive coordinator Adams Dean said. “At times on offense, it’s just really hard if you’ve got to go four yards, four yards, four yards, have some 15, 16-play drives.
“If you can have the one-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, that makes offense a whole lot easier. We’ve got guys that can do that. You just get the ball in their hands and guys block on the perimeter, and we can make some really explosive plays.”
In the backfield, fans also saw two potential starters at quarterback for the Eagles. Lewis and M. “Pumpkin” Chamberlain made the most of their time under center despite having two centers out for the spring game.
Lewis led the way going 6-for-11 passing for 99 yards, ran for another 90 yards and had a passing touchdown and interception. Chamberlain went 4-for-11 for 30 yards and ran for 18 yards.
Jay Duncan also saw time at quarterback, going 5-for-6 passing for 54 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Rappley.
“They all bring different things to the table. Triston’s obviously a huge kid for his age. He’s 6-2, 6-3, 190 pounds, he’s a big ol’ joker and he can throw and run,” Liner said. “Chamberlain is a tough cookie, he played linebacker for us a good bit last year.
“That’s a good problem to have is to have talented guys that are all talented in different ways to be able to move forward with.”
While Greenwood will pass a lot more than last season, the Eagles are not getting away from the run game.
Lewis was Greenwood’s leading rusher, but a couple of new faces stuck out at the running back position as well. Demarion Roman had 31 yards rushing and Alijah Wade amounted to 30 yards on the ground.
Overall, the Eagles saw a balanced mix of the run and pass games moving over to the spread, a change the team has embraced and succeeded with this spring.
“I think guys are excited. It’s different. Obviously, it’s more like what everybody sees on Saturday and Sunday,” Dean said. “We can tailor the offense to who we have. We’ve got some skill guys that can go and some big linemen that can block zone and counter and stuff.
“I think it’s a great move for us.”