NINETY SIX — Offensively, Saluda has been hit or miss this season. On Thursday, the Tigers were locked in at the plate.
Led by Demetrius Warren and Matt Sheaffer, Saluda finished four extra-base hits, including two home runs, in its 10-4 win against Ninety Six.
"We've been telling our guys to be simple, think backside and react middle," Saluda coach Travis Mills said. "We've been trying to preach to them when we get (into a) two-strike approach, just widen out and try to put the ball in play. Good things happen when you put the ball in play.
"It's not really about the swings and what they're trying to do with their swings, it's about getting their barrel in the zone a long time. They bought in tonight. It was really the first time it was put all together. It was good to see from our guys tonight, especially Demetrious and Sheaffer."
The Tigers scored their first run of the game thanks to a pair of Wildcat errors, while a wild pitch tacked on the second run in the second inning.
Sheaffer gave the Tigers some needed insurance in the third, drilling the ball to right field for a home run. Two innings later, Warren hit a laser to left-center, driving in a two more runs.
Junior Jonah McCary started on the mound for the Tigers. The right hander tossed five innings and struck out five.
"He's our guy. We feel really good about any time he's on the mound," Mills said. "We know what we're going to get. If he can just keep developing that breaking ball and changeup, he's going to keep being our guy."
McCary only got into trouble in the third inning. Shortly after Sheaffer put the Tigers ahead by three, Ninety Six put a pair of runners on thanks to a single and a walk. With both runners in scoring position, senior Payne Davis smoked a pitch to left-center field, hitting the fence for a two RBI double.
McCary got out of a bases loaded jam three batters later with a three-pitch strikeout.
Davis finished with two of the four Wildcat hits, while Warren, Sheaffer, Sid Shaw and Brice Miller each finished with multiple hits in the win.
