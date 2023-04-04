The Panthers had dropped their only series so far and things weren't going to get easier having to travel to Ninety Six. But thanks to a couple of Wildcat errors, some rockets off the bat and a strong effort in the circle, the Panthers claimed their first region win 8-3.
"We've gotten off to a slow start in region play. We've faced a lot of adversity, but I was very proud of the way we came in and hit the ball tonight," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "I thought we played a good a game as we have all year."
After scoring in the first inning, the Panthers got rolling in the third. Michaela Harrison led the inning off with an infield single, followed by a line shot to shortstop for Garianna Burton. The ball whizzed past the Wildcats' shortstop for a run.
Burton stopped on third after the error and a Lauryn Foster single to right field easily scored Burton. Foster, who took second on a throw to the plate on her single, had a heads-up baserunning moment on the next batter.
Cati Brown grounded out to second base, which moved the Panther senior to third, but she didn't stop there, sprinting home for the fourth run of the inning.
The game got away from the Wildcats in the fourth.
With two outs, Meghan Kimberling struck out the Panthers' No. 9 hitter, but a dropped third strike and a dropped tag let the first Panther reach in the inning.
A single and a walk loaded the bases for Foster, who once again drilled a pitch past the Wildcats' shortstop for two runs. Brown followed suit with a double to center field to plate the final two Panther runs.
"That was big. Anytime you can get that kind of a lead on these guys," Collins said. "We feel like we have enough pitching that if we get a lead we can handle it. It was huge to get up on them like that."
Brown finished with a team-high three RBIs in the win, while Foster finished with two.
To go alongside her three-hit night, Harrison dominated in the circle. She went the distance while striking out 13 Wildcats.
"She pitched great. She's very capable," Collins said. "She hit her spots. She was very good tonight."
While this was the first region win for Abbeville, Ninety Six now falls to 3-2 in region play.
Overall, Ninety Six finished with eight runs allowed but only two were earned.
"Something good has to happen before something bad happens or we can't respond," Wildcat coach Malik Goodman said. "We have to be able to throw catch and hit and I don't think we did any of that tonight."
