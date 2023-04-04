NINETY SIX — Abbeville needed a region win.

The Panthers had dropped their only series so far and things weren't going to get easier having to travel to Ninety Six. But thanks to a couple of Wildcat errors, some rockets off the bat and a strong effort in the circle, the Panthers claimed their first region win 8-3.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags