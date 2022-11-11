Quran Abney is the youngest member of the Saluda offensive line, but that doesn’t mean the junior hasn’t made a big impact this season.
Abney has graded an average of 85%, blocking the way for playmakers like KenMane Brunson and Brayden Williams.
He loves it, especially doing it with his four “big brothers” in senior offensive linemen Bernard Werts, Gage Rinehart, Jeremiah Burton and Dustin Berry.
“I gotta do my part so these boys can get what they deserve,” Abney said. “They put in a lot of work in for these four years. I’m going to do my best for them.”
The four Saluda seniors have known each other for quite awhile, growing up together, playing rec football and obviously blocking on Friday nights. Most importantly, they’ve seen each other grow.
The offensive line has blocked the way for Saluda to run for 1,810 yards and 1,431 passing this season. The quartet also also helped block for a young sophomore quarterback in Drew Arant, who stepped in mid-season.
“I feel like everybody has gotten better,” Werts said. “Me and Gage, we started our sophomore year. Dustin and Jeremiah have really improved a lot. It’s amazing the growth with Quran, too. … We make each other better everyday, it makes us how we are today.”
And as they’ve grown up, their offensive line coach has been there nearly every step of the way for most of them.
Ed Chariker has taught Abney, Berry, Burton and Werts since elementary school, something that gives the 21-year coach fulfillment.
“(They) make it tons worth it,” Chariker said. “You don’t get paid a lot of money to coach, but at the same time, when you get that gratification filled, it really helps.”
Beyond seeing his offensive line grow over the years, one thing that stands out about them to Chariker is the pride they take in being offensive linemen.
“That’s real important to me because a lot of people don’t want to be an offensive lineman, they want to be a defensive lineman or a defensive end or something like that, and when you see guys that care enough, not necessarily for themselves, but teammates,” Chariker said.
“I think that’s a big reason we’ve been as successful as we have is these guys up here, and I love them like my sons and will do anything for them to be successful.”
Now as the experienced offensive line continues its playoff run Friday against Gray Collegiate, each of the next few Fridays could be their last together.
But for Abney, Friday night’s mission is simple.
“If we do our part up front, we should come out on top. We just gotta rally the rest of the team,” Abney said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
