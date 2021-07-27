Dylan Scott has never touched down in Germany. In fact, he’s never left the Western Hemisphere.
However this September, that is going to change for the Ninety Six native, as he will travel more than 4,000 miles to Leipzig, Germany to compete in the HYROX World Championship.
“It’s cool because through the sport, I’ve actually made some friends in the country,” Scott said. “It’s going to make going over there really neat because it’ll be the first time I get to meet them in person and I’m going to just get to crash with one of the guys I’ve gotten to know through the racing scene, even though we haven’t been able to get together.”
HYROX, a strength and endurance race that begins with a 1-kilometer run, followed by one functional workout (i.e. sled push, sled pull, farmers carries, etc.) which is repeated eight times, originated in Germany in 2018. The race garners competitors from around the globe to compete across 11 age groups in the individual races.
For Scott, who was training to attempt the world record of most amount burpees in an hour in March, he was also training to prepare for a spot in the HYROX World Championship.
Scott said he originally planned a second attempt at setting the world record after he completed his HYROX race in April in Dallas. However, Scott finished second and punched his ticket to the world championships, and, once again, is changing his training plans.
“My training was actually more tailored towards (HYROX) when the burpee world record came about,” Scott said. “If you look at both events, they both take place in an hour. The best guys complete (HYROX) in an hour, so all of my training is geared towards races ranging from an hour to marathons, which last up to three hours.”
Scott will face the best HYROX athletes in the world, including Hunter McIntyre, a California native who set a world record for the fastest time in a HYROX race. He finished a race with a time of 57:34 in the Pro Men Division at HYROX Chicago in 2020. Scott said he is realistic with his expectations heading into the race and, although he wants to win, he said his overall goal is to shoot for a top-five position when the race culminates Sept. 11.
“I come from a little town of 2,000 people in Ninety Six, South Carolina,” Scott said. “I’m flying over to Germany with a chance to put myself on a podium at a world event. My thing is just showing up and giving a really good effort and just showing out for the little people in a little bitty town in South Carolina to say, ‘Hey guys guess what, sometimes you can make it pretty big.’”