GAFFNEY — Police have identified a former employee of an upstate South Carolina college as a “person of interest” in illicit videos that showed female athletes in changing clothes in locker rooms.
The Gaffney Police Department haven't charged the man, but noted in a news release last week that the former Limestone College employee had been accused of similar behavior at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.
The man had not been charged as of Thursday.
The man worked as Limestone's director of intramural sports and summer conferences beginning in 2012. The 2,100-student private college said in a statement that it fired the man after Limestone officials learned of the allegations made against him at Alderson Broaddus.
5.8 million watch charity golf event
ATLANTA — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.
Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.
It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.
Spanish soccer league to begin training
MADRID — Spanish league clubs are allowed to train with groups of up to 14 players as the league stays on track to restart in less than three weeks.
Only 10 players were allowed in group training last week because of confinement restrictions that are gradually being lifted across the hard-hit nation where nearly 27,000 known people have died with COVID-19.
Group training sessions are part of the penultimate phase before teams can be considered ready to return to competition. Full squad sessions are expected to begin next week, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic progresses.
EuroLeague cancels basketball season
Europe’s top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying health concerns had to be paramount despite numerous attempts to find ways to resume play.
The EuroLeague, which is composed of 18 teams across 10 European nations, had been suspended since March 12. League officials said they “explored every possible option” in trying to find a way to resume the season.
The news came only two days after the NBA announced it, along with the National Basketball Players Association, has entered discussions with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July.
Japanese baseball to resume June 19
TOKYO — Japan’s professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.
League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams.
The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country.