BOSTON — Sports gambling giant DraftKings won't give a former "Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.
Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in “The Bachelor” and "Bachelor in Paradise" television series in 2015, was no longer listed as the winner of DraftKings' “Millionaire Maker” contest, which involved picking a lineup of players from the NFL's four wild-card games.
“DraftKings has decided to update the standings for several contests," the Boston-based company said in a statement Saturday. A spokesman declined to elaborate.
But some in the fantasy sports community were quick to complain that both she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, also an alum of the “Bachelor” franchise, each submitted the maximum 150 entries allowed in the contest, and that nearly all the entries had a uniquely different lineup of players.
That suggests the two may have colluded to give themselves the best shot at winning the top prize, which is not allowed under the contest rules.
Mavericks trade for Cauley-Stein
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks completed a trade Saturday to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick this year.
The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season.
The Warriors will get Utah's second-round pick. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft-day trade with Detroit last year.
To make room for Cauley-Stein, the Mavericks waived Justin Patton, who was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the deal with Golden State.
Southern Cal hires Orlando as DC
LOS ANGELES — Todd Orlando has been named Southern California's defensive coordinator.
Clay Helton announced the hiring Friday of the veteran assistant who spent the last three seasons as Texas' defensive coordinator.
Orlando was fired by the Longhorns on Dec. 1 after three seasons with coach Tom Herman, who brought Orlando with him to Austin from the University of Houston. Orlando was among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the nation during his tenure at Texas.
Morneau to enter Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club's Hall of Fame.
Morneau will be inducted during a ceremony at Target Field before the May 23 game against the Chicago White Sox.
Morneau played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003 to 2013. He finished his Twins career hitting .278 with 289 doubles, 16 triples and 221 home runs. He also had 860 RBI, 669 runs scored and 501 walks in 1,278 games.
Fiers declines to discuss whistleblower role
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers didn't have any more to say regarding his role as a whistleblower.
Fiers declined Friday to answer questions about revealing the sign-stealing scam that has engulfed Major League Baseball, instead saying he simply wanted to focus on the future. He spoke a day ahead of an A's fan event, his first public appearance since divulging the Houston Astros used electronics to illicitly steal signs from opposing catchers in 2017.
Fiers said he would take “baseball questions." As for the cheating scam and its aftermath, “I'm not talking about that right now," he said.
Keuchel apologizes for sign stealing
CHICAGO — Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship.
Speaking Friday at the fan convention for the Chicago White Sox, who signed the left-hander to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December, Keuchel said he felt what happened was blown out of proportion, but he was sorry.
An investigation by Major League Baseball found the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to see and decode the opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve the batter's odds of getting a hit.