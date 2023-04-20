Evie Montgomery is about as versatile as they come.
She’s cool.
She has a dynamic personality.
And no matter where she is on the field, she can make a big difference for Ninety Six softball.
She can play eight out of the nine positions on the field, and when Montgomery was called to play catcher during the Upper State tournament last season, she filled in.
“I play to play, I like to catch (pitcher) Meghan (Kimberling), but I like to play the field more, like short, but it’s whatever we got to do to win,” Montgomery said.
With Montgomery around the plate and on the bases, the Wildcats do a lot of winning. Behind the plate, she has posted a .943 fielding percentage through 15 games, the third-best on the team.
With a bat in her hands this season, she has a .357 batting average, and she knows how to work the bases as well. Montgomery is first in steals on the team with 11 and she’s also first at Ninety Six with 22 runs.
However, those numbers don’t come easy. Montgomery works hard in practice to get her results on the field.
Her coaches say she’s always the one to ask how she can improve and she doesn’t mind diving and laying out for a ball in practice.
“I think she’s dedicated to getting better,” Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. “She plays all the time. She’s really hard on herself, but that kind of pushes her to work harder and harder and get better.
“She’s never going to tell you that she did good or that she played well, but she has definitely seen herself improve even if it’s small things in small, different areas.”
Montgomery also believes playing high competition at a young age has helped her become the softball player she is today. The freshman played her first season of Post 20 softball last summer, playing against some of the best softball talent the state has to offer.
She also started out playing jayvee in the seventh grade but also played varsity that same year. Since then, Montgomery’s blossomed into not just a great softball player, but a teammate as well.
Goodman says she brings the energy to the diamond — and the team feeds off it.
“When things are going bad, she’s still going to be the one talking. When she gets hurt or something, she’s not going to show it because she’s a competitor,” Goodman said. “She kind of feeds the team energy-wise more than she knows.”
Montgomery’s energy and personality have also helped her be a key part of a well-bonded squad at Ninety Six, but who are some of her best friends?
“Megan, Olivia (Coster), like all of them, Katie (Fortner), Brooke (Coster), Janiyah (Squire), McKendree (Davis), Bailey (Center), all of them,” Montgomery said.
She’s formed a lot of bonds while playing for the Wildcats, both with teammates and coaches. She’s obviously good at the game she loves, but the hits, runs and cheers from the crowd aren’t all that she loves.
She loves the relationships she’s built, too.
“Whenever I play school ball, I just like to play with my friends. I love to train, and I love to just be with my friends and playing and winning,” Montgomery said.
“I’m thankful for this team being my friends and stuff, and I’m thankful for Coach Goodman being a new, good coach, and Coach Amber (Belk) and Coach Tee (Timmerman) helping him out and Coach (Anarie) Duckett.”