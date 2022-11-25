At Saluda’s practice on Tuesday, coach Stewart Young told his team that practicing and playing during Thanksgiving week is an honor and a privilege. Forty-eight Class 2A teams started their seasons with the same goal in mind —winning a state championship. After 14 weeks, only four enter Friday with that same dream alive.
In almost every year since 2015, the Upper State championship has gone through Abbeville, and, more importantly, it has gone through Hite Stadium.
The last time Saluda traveled to Hite Stadium, the Panthers jumped ahead early, leading 28-13 at the half before winning a tightly contested second half, 49-34. But the last time the two matched up in the Upper State, Saluda was the team coming away victorious.
The two have matched up 13 times in the past 10 years. Of those 13 games, seven have been in the playoffs. Four of those seven playoff matchups have been one-score wins.
“Its small town football. You have two small towns with proud communities who love the game of football,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “They have good coaches. We have good coaches. They have good athletes. We have good athletes. We both have an enthusiastic fan base, and that makes for a good football game.”
Both teams enter Friday with explosive offenses and lights-out defenses.
Since its loss to Westside on Sept. 9, Abbeville ran through its competition, averaging 50.6 (456 total) points in its nine-game winning streak. Defensively, the Panthers have allowed just seven points per game in that same time, with only two teams scoring more than two touchdowns in the span.
“You have to get the ball to your ball players. That’s No. 1,” Young said of attacking Abbeville’s defense. “That’s what we’ve been doing a better job of since the middle of the year. We’ve been getting it to Kenmane (Brunson) and Tyleke (Mathis) and Jonah (McCary). We changed some things up, and they’re going to do the same. You try to match it.
“You can’t really shut something down because, if you do, something else is going to be wide open. That’s a challenge. It comes down to the fundamentals and an idea of what they’re doing. This year, we have to do a better job of teaching the why. Why they’re doing this instead of what they’re going to do.”
Saluda’s offense has gone through some transformations since its last loss against Silver Bluff, but has still shown it can score in an instant through playmakers such as Mathis.
Since the first Strom Thurmond game, Mathis has been unworldly, simply because he’s gotten his hands on the ball more. He started to play in the Tigers’ backfield more, leading to rushing attempts. Now, Mathis is the Tigers’ leading rusher with 771 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 71 carries. Alongside that, he’s still the Tigers’ leading receiver with 565 yards and nine touchdowns on 29 catches.
“He’s top 5 that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some good ones over the years,” Nickles said. “He’s an outstanding athlete and young man. He’s so dynamic. You just have to do the best you can. You’re not going to stop him. He’s just too dynamic.”
Friday is the fourth time the Tigers have traveled to Hite Stadium for the Upper State championship since 2015. The past three games have been decided by just 13 points, so the 2022 Upper State championship should — and could — come down to the wire.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.