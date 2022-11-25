At Saluda’s practice on Tuesday, coach Stewart Young told his team that practicing and playing during Thanksgiving week is an honor and a privilege. Forty-eight Class 2A teams started their seasons with the same goal in mind —winning a state championship. After 14 weeks, only four enter Friday with that same dream alive.

In almost every year since 2015, the Upper State championship has gone through Abbeville, and, more importantly, it has gone through Hite Stadium.

