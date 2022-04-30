When Erskine’s men’s soccer team walked off Huggins Field in late October, Corentin Serbource knew he didn’t have too much time before he would be competing again.
The junior, who had played three seasons for the Fleet and started 11 of 16 games this season, had a race a little more than a month away and had to start training.
Coming into the indoor track season, Serbource’s track and field career consisted of two races from his freshman year at Greer Middle College Charter High School. He was always focused on soccer, which is played during the same time during high school. But during the 2021 summer, Serbource reached out to Fleet track and field coach Dylan Anderson joining the track and field team.
Anderson, who had seen the running work Serbource put into his soccer training, agreed to give him a shot.
“Seeing his running that he does during the summer in preparation for soccer, I thought that he would be really good for track, and I ended up being right,” Anderson said.
From that point, Serbource was learning the mental and physical demands a track distance runner would have to fight through.
“At first, it was really hard, because getting into the culture of running on easy days, you have to take it slow and when you’re running on hard days, you have to know how to pace yourself,” Serbource said. “That takes a long time to figure out how your body is feeling and how you can push yourself.”
It was a grind, but by Dec. 2, Serbource was in his first race as a member of the Fleet, taking part in the mile and finished eighth with a time of 4:43.79 at the Bast-Cregger Invitational.
After starting with the mile, Anderson added to Serbource’s role, putting him in the 800-meter and the 3,000-meter during the indoor season. After his initial success, Serbource felt some growing pains as he learned how to compete against runners that had been competing for up to 10 years.
“Some of the guys I felt like I was in similar shape, but there was just a racing mindset. Some of these guys have been racing a lot longer than me, so they’re tactically a lot better than me,” Serbource said. “They’ll go out fast and burn me out, and I won’t know how to hold on. Or they’ll hide in the pack and burn me out the final 200 meters. That took a long time for me to understand.”
Serbource continued to progress during the season, picking up top-five finishes in two individual events and the 4x400 relay. He also finished with school records in the indoor mile and the indoor 3,000 meters.
Once the Fleet began their outdoor season, Serbource added the 3,000-meter steeplechase to his other events.
“The steeplechase is a really unique event of someone who has a wide range of athleticism that distance runners don’t normally have,” Anderson said. “He was really fast in the mile, had the strength to run a really good 3K and when I taught him some hurdle work, it looked effortless. It helps that he is 6-foot-2, so he just glides right over.”
While Serbource was an obvious choice to compete in the steeplechase, he had to learn how to compete in it. He had to learn his timing for the hurdle jumps, which caused a lot of bumps, bruises and even a trip to the hospital after he cut his leg. Instead of jumping into the water, Serbource had to practice jumping into a sandpit, since Erskine doesn’t have a great place to practice the event.
Once the outdoor season began, Serbource started to dominate, finishing in the top-10 of all but one race this spring while picking up school records in the outdoor 1,500 meters and the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The junior credited teammate Reilly Gobin for helping him get comfortable in the steeplechase.
“That helps a lot, especially with technique,” Serbource said of learning from his teammates. “The whole team helped a lot because early on, I was really dumb. The whole team really helped me out by learning how to pace myself. I can ask them tips and techniques.”
Serbource participates today in his second Conference Carolinas track meet. During the indoor season, the junior finished 10th in the 3,000-meter and placed fourth in the Fleet’s distance relay team. Now with a couple more meets under his belt and more experience, Serbource is poised to have a breakout conference championship meet.
“He’s ranked third right now in the conference. I firmly believe that he will be in the mix of it,” Anderson said of Serbource’s chances on Saturday in the steeplechase. “I would love to see him break the school record again, and hopefully he will get a chance to race again at Montreat the following Friday to see how close he can get to the NCAA provisional mark that he can reach.”