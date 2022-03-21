When Ira Clifton was 16, he was just trying to play college baseball.
He attended a showcase in Atlanta for a chance to get noticed by college coaches and earn a scholarship. Clifton eventually earned a scholarship to Erskine, but the showcase brought him an opportunity to connect with his heritage and continue his love of the game.
It gave him a chance to play for the U23 German national team.
Clifton attended the Georgia State showcase sporting a German arm sleeve. The Fayetteville, Georgia, native is half German, as his mother moved from Germany to the United States when she was in her early 20s. To him, the sleeve was a way to show pride in his heritage.
He did not know it at the time, but Georgia State’s coach, Greg Frady, also served as the head coach for the German National team and has been in that role since 2004. During the day, Frady approached the 16-year-old and asked about the sleeve. He learned Clifton was a dual citizen and that his mother was fully German.
“Pretty much at birth. It was one of the first things we did,” Clifton said about when he got his dual citizenship. “My dad had a friend that told him, ‘Make sure he has citizenship because it will present a lot of opportunities later on in life.’ I guess he was right.”
Clifton didn’t hear from Frady after the showcase, so he didn’t think of the encounter for roughly two years.
“It kind of went quiet after that for about two years,” Clifton said. “Then I got an email out of nowhere saying, ‘You have been selected as part of the 50-man pool of players to represent the 23-and-under German National Team.’ I was like, ‘I haven’t heard about this for two years.’ ... It just came out of nowhere again after two years, after I had a simple conversation with a Georgia State head coach. It was kind of a whirlwind at the end. It was like, ‘Oh, I’m doing this now. I haven’t even thought about this.’”
The emails kept coming, whittling down the pool of players until finally, Clifton was selected as one of the 20 players to represent Germany on an international stage.
Clifton’s first chance to play for the team was in 2019. Accompanied by his mother, Clifton went to Germany about 10 days before the 2019 European U23 Baseball Championships to start preparing for the tournament. It was his first time out of the country and his mother’s first time back in her home country since moving to the United States.
“That was her first time back in a very long time,” Clifton said. “We both got to go over there and experience what it was like in a present sense. I felt a little bit of a culture shock, obviously. Growing up in America, I had heard about it, and my mom had told me stories, but being able to be over there and being able to say, ‘OK, I’m actually here now. This is really cool.’ I got to see where I actually came from and (see) part of my life that I hadn’t really been able to get in touch with.
“She went over there with me because she’s fluent in the language and I’m not. It was definitely cool being able to share that with my mom.”
Clifton had just turned 19, but he was on the mound for Germany as it started the 2019 European U23 Baseball Championships in Prague. In his lone outing of the five-day tournament, Clifton threw 3⅓ innings, finishing with two strikeouts, while allowing one run off of five hits. Germany finished second in the tournament.
Fast forward a year and a half. Clifton was coming off his first start and third appearance of Erskine’s 2021 season. He logged 6⅔ innings with six strikeouts and just one run allowed on three hits. He didn’t make another appearance for the Fleet in 2021 after a forearm injury cut his season short.
Five months passed, and Clifton was slowly recovering once Germany was gearing up for the 2021 European U23 Baseball Championships in Verona, Italy. Though he wasn’t fully recovered, Clifton decided he was going to try to throw. He threw a couple of pitches in his first bullpen before needing to stop. The German trainers told Clifton they would work on him with hopes to get him ready for the tournament.
He had barely thrown for five months, but after the trainers worked on him for those 10 days leading up to the tournament, Clifton was able to pitch. He started the third game of pool play, striking out three batters in 3⅓ innings.
“That was very emotional for me,” Clifton said. “They did a really good job over there. I was able to go from not throwing essentially for four or five months to 10 days after getting there, starting against Belgium on an international stage. These guys really got me healthy again. It was really emotional for me, because between injuries and representing Germany, it felt so good to be back on the mound on a big stage.”
Clifton has pitched in 10 games this season for the Fleet, throwing 10⅔ innings out of the bullpen.