Erskine’s Houge named Pitcher of the Year
The NCCAA named its 2021 All-South Region Team along with individual honors for player of the year and coach of the year. Erskine’s Hannah Houge was named Pitcher of the Year, while Shi Cain, Kyndall Chandler, and Sydney McInnis all earned spots on the All-Region Team along with Houge.
Houge, a senior from Boiling Springs, went 21-5 in her senior campaign and had just a 1.94 ERA while striking out 249 batters on the season to earn the Pitcher of the Year Award for the NCCAA South Region.
Braves’ Soroka has setback in recovery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka has experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon and will have a follow-up procedure next week.
Soroka was the Braves’ opening day starter in 2020. He suffered the season-ending injury against the New York Mets on Aug. 3.
Soroka, 23, had not begun throwing but was expected to return to the rotation this season. Now those plans are in doubt.
Officer overturns Gragson’s disqualification
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An appeals officer ruled Wednesday that JR Motorsports did not violate any rules when NASCAR disqualified Noah Gragson at Darlington Raceway.
The decision restored the fourth-place finish Gragson earned Saturday in the Xfinity Series race and he can collect the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus he’d won.
NASCAR said Gragson’s car failed post-race inspection for violating a rule regarding how the suspension is mounted.
Podoroska downs Williams at Italian Open
Serena Williams’ 1,000th tour-level singles match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in the second round of the Italian Open.
The eighth-seeded Williams, who hadn’t played since the Australian Open, rallied from a break down twice in the opening set and saved the first three set points she faced in the tiebreaker before Podoroska converted her fourth. The Argentine went on to win in 1 hour, 58 minutes.
IOC still plans to have Tokyo Olympics
The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games.
The news conference followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee’s executive board held amid a state of emergency in Tokyo to curb surging COVID-19 cases.
7 Yankees coaches, staff have COVID
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night’s starting lineup at Tampa Bay as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coaching and support staff reached seven.
Manager Aaron Boone said MLB’s Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee is waiting and reviewing a number of test results. The members of New York’s traveling party have been tested at least three times each since Tuesday.