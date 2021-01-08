The Erskine College athletics department has decided to allow only essential game personnel into Belk Arena for the beginning of the women’s and men’s basketball seasons.
The decision to limit capacity inside Belk Arena was developed with the safety of Erskine student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff in mind and will be re-evaluated at the end of January.
Clemson men’s games postponed
No. 19 Clemson’s men’s basketball game against North Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The program announced it will pause temporarily after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing.
The Tigers’ Tuesday contest at Syracuse has also been postponed.
3 Clemson players All-American
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and safety Nolan Turner have been named All-Americans. Etienne was named an All-American by all five organizations and Lawrence was named an All-American by four organizations. Turner was named to the American Football Coaches Association’s second team.
Etienne is a consensus All-American this year, and Clemson has now had three consensus All-Americans in successive years (Clelin Ferrell, Mitch Hyatt and Christian Wilkins in 2018; Isaiah Simmons and John Simpson in 2019). At least one Clemson player has been honored with consensus All-America status in nine of Dabo Swinney’s 12 full seasons as Clemson’s head coach.
Lawrence posted a 34-2 record in three years as a Clemson player. He appeared in three College Football Playoffs and two national championship games. Lawrence has declared for the NFL Draft and will likely be taken No. 1.
Saban confirms postponement talks
Alabama coach Nick Saban acknowledged there were discussions about possibly moving the national championship game back because of COVID-19 issues.
The Associated Press and others have reported that Ohio State had spoken with CFP officials about possible player availability problems for the Buckeyes that could force the game to be delayed from Monday night in suburban Miami.
Saban said, “There were discussions as to whether it was fair to continue or to move the game back and all that.” But he noted that Alabama students return next week, creating “difficult management issues if we would have moved the game back.”
Michigan extends Harbaugh’s contract
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal on Friday.
The school will pay him $4 million per year and as much as $8 million annually if he meets certain benchmarks, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not immediately released.
The deal ends months of speculation about Harbaugh’s future.