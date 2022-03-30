DUE WEST — Dalton Boyd started his day in the dugout, providing leadership through his team spirit and energy, which was channeled through a high-five stick made of a batting glove and bat handle.
Because of an injury in the top of the seventh to Cal Kryska, Boyd entered the game and came through at the plate, reaching on a base hit in his first at-bat. But Boyd made his mark on the game in the bottom of the eighth.
With two outs and bases loaded, Boyd delivered in the form of a sharp hit single to right field that plated two runs, giving Erskine its first lead since the bottom of the first inning, which the Fleet held on to defeat Lander 16-13.
"Even before the game, coach told me to be ready to hit. I was just locked in from the beginning," Boyd said. "Unfortunately, Kryska got hurt, so I had to go in for him. I just did my job."
Wednesday's win ended the season series against Lander, giving the Fleet their series win against the Bearcats for the first time since before 2005.
"To get a chance to take this unique series is a big step for our program and a testament to these boys for really going out and taking ownership of a rivalry series," Erskine coach Mark Crocco said. "I think it reveals a lot of character. That is why we (Crocco and Ladner coach Jason Burke) both like it for our teams."
After Erskine took the lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an RBI single by Cal Bocchino, Lander answered in a loud way to start the second inning.
The Bearcats led off the second with a triple and a walk. A single by Gary Garrett set the stage for Matthew Burgess, who drilled a ball to left field for a three-run home run. The Bearcats added to their lead with a Landon Dupert home run to dead-center field, giving them a 6-1 lead heading to the bottom of the second.
But the Fleet didn't panic. They chipped away, answering with a four-run second.
"I knew that our guys were going to show some resilience throughout the day, and they were going to keep chipping away," Crocco said. "You look at the answer inning. We talk about if we give up a couple of runs, how do you respond. Even though it wasn't a six, it was a four that kept us in the game. From there, mid-week baseball, you know that you'll have to reach deep in both sides of the bullpen."
After a scoreless third inning, both offenses dominated. Lander added to their lead throughout the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, driving in seven runs in the three innings, but Erskine kept chipping away at the deficit, usually answering whatever the Bearcats did on the scoreboard.
Things changed in the top of the sixth. The Fleet, who had already used six pitchers through 5 2/3 innings, turned to Ira Clifton to slow the Bearcat offense. Clifton got a lineout to end the sixth, leaving a runner in scoring position and stranded a runner in the top of the seventh as well. Behind him, Josh Collett and Johnny Hummel shut the game down, combining for just one base runner and three strikeouts in the final two innings of the game. Collet finished with the win, while Hummel earned his eighth save of the year.
"Those three guys have been really good for us," Crocco said. "Ira Clifton is kind of our setup guy and has been all year. His makeup, his work ethic and his mentality is everything that you're looking for. We knew as once we gave the ball to him, he was going to solidify things. Josh Collett is a high-makeup guy and likes the big moments.
"Johnny Hummel has the look, he's got the feel and got the mojo of being a true closer. We're fortunate to have that knowing that we can shrink games on the back end."