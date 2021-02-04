Erskine releases fan policies for outdoor sports
The Erskine College athletics department has announced its fan policies for home sporting events through February.
For all indoor sports (basketball, volleyball, and acrobatics & tumbling), the policy remains the same as previously announced.
For all outdoor sports played in February, fan attendance will be limited to designated, socially distanced areas. Those who are in attendance will be restricted from coming in close contact with all student-athletes and playing surfaces. All seating within every venue will be closed to the public. Masking is required for all fans in attendance.
USC baseball ranked in preseason polls
The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked in the USA Today Coaches' Poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 20 in the ESPN poll and No. 23 in the NCBWA poll.
The Gamecocks are now ranked in five of the six collegiate baseball polls, coming in at No. 18 in the Baseball America and D1Baseball.com polls, No. 20 in the coaches' poll, No. 21 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 23 in the NCBWA poll.
The Gamecocks open the 2021 season Feb. 19 against Dayton. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
NHL adjusts COVID protocols with 40 players out
With COVID-19 problems cropping up and four teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortened season on track.
Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, all meetings must be virtual and teams were told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space among inhabitants. The league announced an updated protocol Thursday and said it was also considering portable air filters that would be installed by the benches.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is mindful there might be “more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments" to protocols.
No. 2 Baylor men's hoops goes on pause
No. 2 Baylor has had its season interrupted again because of COVID-19 protocols, with the Big 12 Conference postponing the Bears' next two scheduled games.
The Big 12 announced the postponements Thursday. The Bears, who at 17-0 have matched the best start in school history, were supposed to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma next Wednesday.
Neither the conference or Baylor provided specifics, saying only that the postponements were in accordance with the league’s interruption guidelines for men's basketball.