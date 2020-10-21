Erskine men place 2nd, women 4th at nationals
Erskine’s men’s golf team finished second and the Fleet’s women’s golf team finished fourth at the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association national championship in Palm Coast, Florida.
Alberto Dominguez was the Fleet men’s top finisher with a third place finish. Dominguez shot 3-under 69 in the second of three rounds.
Erskine’s top women’s finisher was Anna Parramore, who took seventh.
Lakelands FCA will have virtual celebration
The Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes has taken its annual celebration program online.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on the organization’s YouTube channel, which is called “LakelandsFCA.”
USC’s Brooks gets NCAA waiver
COLUMBIA — South Carolina will get a much needed boost to its passing attack with the NCAA approving transfer receiver Jalen Brooks to play immediately.
Brooks is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who played his first two seasons at Wingate, an NCAA Division II school. He had transferred to Division I Tarleton State before heading to the Gamecocks.
The NCAA initially denied Brooks’ request. He and South Carolina appealed and the waiver came through Wednesday. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced Brooks’ status on social media.
Men’s hoops coach at Penn State resigns
Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ basketball coach.
Chambers, 49, had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions.
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season.