Lander, Erskine split softball doubleheader
The Lander softball team exploded for 14 runs in game two of Friday’s season-opening doubleheader against rival Erskine to earn a split with the Flying Fleet at Doug Spears Field.
The Fleet defeated Lander 8-1 in the day’s first game. Erskine’s Kyndall Chandler had four RBIs off two hits.
GCS girls defeat Oakbrook Prep
Greenwood Christian’s girls basketball team earned a win against Oakbrook Prep, 56-23.
The Hawks were led by Abi Summey, who scored 23 points. Kennedy Kaltz and Caroline Reed each added 13 points. Ashleigh Yarbrough scored eight points. Hallie Ruth Stumbo had four points and led the team with 15 rebounds. Nicole Shirley scored two points and Anna Claire Watkins had one point. Greenwood Christian improved to 9-5.
Cambridge boys fall to King Academy
Cambridge Academy’s boys basketball team lost to King Academy 51-38 Friday night.
Seth Massey led the Cougars with 17 points. Maddox Lee added 10 points. Spence Hagood had nine points and led the team with nine rebounds.
The Cougars are 1-9 this season and will face Richard Winn on Tuesday in the final game of the season.
Spieth leads at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth took on a bold tee shot and pulled it off perfectly to set up birdie. He hit a poor 3-wood that went off a tree and back into the fairway that led to another.
Whether it’s good golf or good breaks, it’s making him feel a lot better about his game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill on Friday for a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger going into the weekend.
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot an even-par 72 in the second round. Martin missed the cut at 3-over overall.