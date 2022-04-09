DUE WEST — Now in his fourth season as Erskine’s head football coach, Shap Boyd can cross another first off the Fleet’s return to college football. On Saturday, the Fleet met at Huggins Field for the first Garnett and Gold spring game.
“Today was awesome,” Boyd said. “It started out as a beautiful, sunny day and that kind of went away, but it was just awesome to be on Huggins Field. This thing has a lot of history to it. I know it’s not football history, but it’s Erskine school history. It was just nice to see the fans on the hill and see the atmosphere.
“I think our kids were a little bit juiced. I thought it was a good practice.”
The Fleet were split into two teams for the game — offense vs defense — and played four quarters, with every quarter changing the situation of the game. The first quarter saw four drives by four different units of the Erskine offense that started at the 20-yard line.
After each quarter, the offense moved up 20 yards.
Since there was only one offense, Boyd was in charge of keeping score. Touchdowns and field goals counted as their original points, while turnovers were scored as three points for the defense. Chunk plays and defensive stops were each given a score as well.
The teams tied at 28 at the conclusion.
“I didn’t want the offense dominating the defense, and I didn’t want the defense to come out and dominate the offense,” Boyd said. “I was hoping that we would get good and bad on both sides, and we did. The offense left some plays out here, and the defense made some plays. I got to see what I wanted to see, and there were some kids that really stepped up that I didn’t expect to as well.”
Dominick Hodge was one player who stepped up during the game, as the cornerback intercepted a pair of passes in the end zone. Emerald graduate Zacoyeis Elmore also finished with an interception.
Overall, the Fleet’s defense forced five turnovers.
Offensively, Boyd was impressed by his running back group, led by Rashad Luckey, who scored both touchdowns.
“There were a lot of guys out there that were trying to make plays,” Boyd said. “We have kids back now that we didn’t have in the fall. We’re making strides. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Erskine will release its 2022 football schedule April 17.
