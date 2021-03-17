Erskine football to play scrimmage
Erskine football’s road game Saturday against North Greenville will be played as a scrimmage.
The teams will face off for the controlled scrimmage 5 p.m. Saturday, with the contest concluding no later than 7 p.m.
The game won’t have a live video broadcast and statistics won’t be recorded.
The Fleet are coming off their first home game in 70 years in which they suffered a 24-13 loss to Shorter last Saturday at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
USC Hall of Famer Whisnant dies at 81
COLUMBIA — South Carolina basketball Hall of Famer Art Whisnant has died. The school announced Whisnant’s death Wednesday.
No cause of death was given. He was 81 years old.
Whisnant played for the Gamecocks from 1959-62 and was a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection during that time. He finished his career with 1,505 points, 11th all-time among South Carolina career scorers. He averaged 19.1 points a game in 79 contests in college.
Whisnant was also the grandfather of Masters’ champion and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.
Ex-NBA player Bradley paralyzed in accident
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley disclosed Wednesday that he was paralyzed two months ago when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home.
The statement issued through the Dallas Mavericks on behalf of the 48-year-old Bradley was the first public acknowledgment of the incident involving the second overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia.
The 7-foot-6 Bradley was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20, when he was struck, causing a traumatic spinal cord injury, the statement said.
Heat trade Leonard to Thunder for pick
MIAMI — The Miami Heat have turned Meyers Leonard’s contract into an opportunity to see if Trevor Ariza can help them for the rest of this season.
And for their trouble, the Oklahoma City Thunder got yet another draft pick.
Leonard — who had likely played his final game for the Heat, even before drawing widespread criticism for using an anti-Semitic term while livestreaming a video game last week — was traded Wednesday to the Thunder in exchange for Ariza and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft.
Baltimore outpitches Braves 5-2
Baltimore left-hander John Means pitched one-run ball over four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four in the Orioles 5-2 victory Wednesday over Atlanta.
The only damage he allowed was a solo homer by Ozzie Albies. Austin Hays had three hits for the O’s, raising his spring average to .370.
UConn assistant goes home from tournament
STORRS, Conn. — UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph has decided to leave the women’s basketball team in San Antonio and head home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said Wednesday that Ralph has tested negative for the virus every day since March 9, but left the team and the NCAA Tournament bubble out of an abundance of caution.