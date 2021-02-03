Erskine coach Shap Boyd announced the 12 newest members of the Erskine College football program on Wednesday, finalizing his 2021 class on National Signing Day.
“We are excited about kicking off the 2021 signing period and are ecstatic with our current signees and the players we are currently in talks with,” head coach Shap Boyd said. “We look forward to others joining our 2021 recruiting class in the near future.”
Of the 12 new recruits, two are from Georgia, one is from North Carolina and nine are from South Carolina. The Fleet added six offensive players and six defensive players.
The Fleet’s new recruits are Jani Broadnax (DB 5-foot-8, 170 pounds from Columbia, Columbia High), Thomas Blackmon (OL 6-foot-3, 260 pounds from Goose Creek, Stratford High), Tyquon Bowser (5-foot-9, 202 pounds from Lancaster, Lancaster High), Bo Childers (OL 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Commerce, Georgia, Commerce High), Caleb Dyer (DB 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, Greenville, Southside Christian School), Elijah Horton (DB 6-foot, 205 pounds, Concord, North Carolina, Central Cabarrus High), Marcus Robinson (WR 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Barnwell, Barnwell High), Jose Rivera (OL 6-foot-2, 335 pounds, Darlington, Darlington High), Jakel Scott (DL 5-foot-11, 250 pounds, West Columbia, Gray Collegiate Academy), Eric Stevens (OL, 6-foot-2, 360 pounds, Greenwood, Emerald High), Andrew Stewart (OL 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hanahan, Hanahan High) and Quavion Williams (LB 5-foot-11, 227 pounds, Valdosta, Georgia, Valdosta High).
The Fleet will start again as a football program for the first time in 70 years when they face Barton at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.