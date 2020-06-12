Erskine football coach Shap Boyd has hired his staff, recruited a great deal of players and the team is set to start practice in August. Much is still unknown about the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA's yet-to-be-released rules for Division II.
Boyd said his players are set to report Aug. 8 for fall practice, but that could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
In starting a new team, Boyd knows the Fleet will have to work quickly when fall practice starts.
"There's no doubt were going to be behind," Boyd said. "We're going to be essentially trying to compress four weeks of work from the spring and then you combine it with four weeks of work in the fall. That’s eight weeks. Now we have four weeks to do all of that, from our perspective."
Gage Hayes joins Boyd as Erskine's offensive coordinator. Hayes has worked as a player and coach with five different upstart programs, so he has plenty of experience starting from scratch.
Hayes and Boyd worked together at Southeastern University in Florida.
Other additions to the staff include Steve Howard, who Boyd met about 12 years ago and coached with previously. Offensive line coach Wayne Anderson has experience working with football leagues in Europe and developmental leagues. Neil Harrell will coach the team's defensive line and strength and conditioning.
Though the program won't start playing until the upcoming fall, Erskine has recruited two classes of players. The 2019 class has completed its freshman year at the school, while the 2020 class enrolls this fall.
Boyd said there are distinct differences between the two classes, largely because they were recruited at different stages in Erskine's program getting started. The school has recently built a training facility for the football team and dedication dorms for football players.
"It was a little bit different feel for this second class," Boyd said. "I'm not going to say it didn’t require faith on their part, but it maybe didn’t require quite as much faith as that first class."
Almost every player on Erskine's roster is from South Carolina, and the remaining players came from Texas, Florida or Georgia.
Boyd said the team's roster has fluctuated over the past year, but he expects to have about 150 players on the roster for the 2020 season.