It might not have been a storybook ending, but a seven-decade hiatus ended Saturday as the Erskine college football team played its first home game since 1951.
Shorter University defeated Erskine 24-13 at Greenwood High's J.W. Babb Stadium.
The pomp and circumstance of the team's home opener was quickly soiled by a botched punt by the Fleet, giving Shorter great field position inside the Erskine 40-yard line.
Five plays later, the Hawks found the end zone as quarterback Jeffery Brewer Jr. found Jaiden Dollard for a 17-yard touchdown. Dollard would become the main offensive threat that Erskine (1-2 overall) could not contain as the freshman finished with three touchdowns.
"When we have opportunities to make plays, we need to make plays," Fleet coach Shap Boyd said. "On both sides of the ball, when we have opportunities to make plays, we are not making all the plays that we should make. We have to play better and I am not talking about fancy stuff, I'm talking about just the basic."
Despite outgaining the Shorter offense through the air, 397 passing yards to 133 passing yards, the Fleet allowed eight sacks in the game, yielding 43 yards lost.
This forced Erskine quarterback Craig Pender and the rest of the offense to play behind the chains. After pushing the Fleet offense back, the Hawk defense led by Xavier Robinson remained stingy on third down as Erskine went 6-for-16 in the game.
"Execution, it's a big word that we use here," Erskine wide receiver Senika McKie said when asked about the team's offensive struggles. "The play-calling was there, the looks were there. We practiced it all week and we knew what they were going to give us but we didn't execute like we wanted to."
Despite failing to execute in the end zone, McKie had a big night against the Shorter secondary. The Columbia native finished with 14 catches and 217 receiving yards, a season high in both categories.
"I'd put this guy up against almost any cornerback," Pender said when asked about McKie. "That's how much I believe in him. He is that guy for me."
Erskine, which dropped its second-consecutive loss, will be back on the road next weekend when it takes on North Greenville.
"We are definitely out to be competitive," Erskine linebacker Nolan Holloway said. "We are out to compete. We are not here to be that startup program on the schedule. We need to work on our mental discipline and increase our focus as games get later (into the season). We are going to make a few changes and get on a roll here."
GAME SUMMARY
Shorter 10 0 7 7 - 24
Erskine 6 0 7 0 - 13
SCORING BY QUARTER
First Quarter
S - Jaiden Dollard 17 pass from Jeffrey Brewer Jr. (Nicholas Pope kick)
E - Bennett Caldwell 21 FG
E - Caldwell 30 FG
S - Pope 40 FG
Third Quarter
S - Jaiden Dollard 29 rush (Pope kick)
E - Rashad Luckey 11 pass from Kavon Catoe (Caldwell kick)
Fourth Quarter
S - Jaiden Dollard 45 rush (Nicholas kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - E: Dearius Hazel 6-13, Quay Chambers 11-9, Rashad Luckey 4-9, Latrell Walker 4-1, Craig Pender 8-minus-42. S: Jaiden Dollard 17-182, Corey Duffey II 11-83, Tyrell Owens 8-14.
Receiving - E: Senika McKie 14-217, Kevon Catoe 5-64, Javian Bellamy 5-44, Quay Chambers 3-28, Rashad Luckey 4-25, Dearius Hazel 1-8, Latrell Walker 1-6, Jaylen Brown 2-5. S: Lanadrick Bradley 3-40, Jaiden Dollard 2-37, Willy Boyd IV 1-27, Raekwon Burch 3-26, Corey Duffey II 1-3.
Passing - E: Craig Pender 33-56-375-0, Kevon Catoe 2-2-22-0. S: Jeffrey Brewer Jr. 10-27-133.