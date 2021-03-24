Erskine football adds Tusculum for Saturday
Erskine football will now face Tusculum on Saturday after its originally scheduled opponent, Edward Waters, failed to pass COVID-19 protocols. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Erskine (1-2) was able to replace Edward Waters with Tusculum after Tusculum’s regularly scheduled game with UVA-Wise was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at UVA-Wise.
Parking lots at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium will open at noon and ticket gates will open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased on the Erskine Athletics website. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
Braves option Wright, clear spot for Wilson
The Atlanta Braves optioned right-hander Kyle Wright to their alternate training site on Wednesday, clearing the way for Bryse Wilson to open the season as the No. 5 starter.
Wright made two postseason starts in 2020 following a strong finish to the regular season but was unable to pitch with consistency this spring. He had a 4.50 ERA in 16 innings this spring after finishing 2020 with a 2-4 record and 5.21 ERA in eight regular-season starts.
Florida’s Mann enters NBA draft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida point guard Tre Mann, the program’s best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago, is leaving school early and turning pro.
Mann is expected to hire an agent and does not intend to return to college. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gainesville led the Gators with 16 points a game and 83 assists this season and was the team’s second-leader rebounder, averaging 5.6 a game. He also shot 40.2% from 3-point range.
Snyder to buy out Washington owners
Dan Snyder will soon be the sole owner of the Washington Football Team.
Snyder is buying out the team’s minority owners in a move that gives him total control and should end a lengthy, bitter court dispute along with any speculation that he’d be pushed to sell his boyhood team he bought in 1999.
Colts bring back wide receiver Hilton
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts after agreeing to a one-year contract Wednesday.
Hilton and team owner Jim Irsay both confirmed the deal on Twitter posts. The deal is for $10 million with $8 million in guaranteed money.
Brubaker, Pirates defeat Atlanta
JT Brubaker made his fourth start for Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out six in five innings in a 6-3 win against Atlanta.
Adam Frazier hit his second home run and is hitting .563 this spring. Kevin Newman had two hits and a sacrifice fly, raising his average to .727 (16-for-22).
The Pirates announced left-handed starter Steven Brault will be shut down for at least a month to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said it’s likely Brault will be out for a minimum of 10 weeks.