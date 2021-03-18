Erskine football adds Fort Valley State
Erskine football has added Fort Valley State to its schedule for a home matchup on April 10.
The change was made to the schedule after the Fleet’s originally scheduled opponent, Ft. Lauderdale, decided not to play a spring schedule.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
Greenwood’s Martin shoots 71 in Louisiana
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot at 71 and was tied for 34th after the first round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, a part of the Korn Ferry Tour.
NFL reviewing claims against Watson
DALLAS — The NFL said Thursday that it was investigating allegations that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after three massage therapists filed lawsuits against the star player.
Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately.
Patriots’ Chung retires after 11 seasons
BOSTON — Saying “it’s time to start a new life,” New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced Thursday he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons and three Super Bowl rings.
Chung had two stints in New England. His first ended in 2012 when he signed a three-year deal with the Eagles. But he stayed in Philadelphia for only one season before re-signing with the Patriots in 2014.
Bills sign Trubisky as backup to Allen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After four sometimes rocky seasons in Chicago, Mitch Trubisky is getting an opportunity to re-establish himself as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo.
The Bills used what little space they had left under the salary cap to upgrade their quarterback depth by agreeing to sign Trubisky to a one-year contract on Thursday.
1 positive COVID test at women’s tournament
SAN ANTONIO — The NCAA has administered nearly 2,700 tests so far and only one has come back positive which was a great sign for the women’s basketball tournament.
NCAA Senior Vice President of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman revealed the numbers on a media call Thursday morning, but did not identify who tested positive.