With a young program, each year presents a new milestone. In the spring of 2021, the Erskine football team won its first game, escaping Barton with a two-point win. In the fall of 2021, the Fleet won three games and had their first winning streak.

Now in its third year as a program, the Fleet are joining South Atlantic Conference. While joining a conference has its perks, the biggest positive for Erskine coach Shap Boyd is ramping up his schedule.

