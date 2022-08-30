With a young program, each year presents a new milestone. In the spring of 2021, the Erskine football team won its first game, escaping Barton with a two-point win. In the fall of 2021, the Fleet won three games and had their first winning streak.
Now in its third year as a program, the Fleet are joining South Atlantic Conference. While joining a conference has its perks, the biggest positive for Erskine coach Shap Boyd is ramping up his schedule.
“I’m not thinking about the conference one little bit, and I don’t think our kids are either,” Boyd said. “We’re stepping up our schedule because we are playing the teams in the conference. We’re not sitting around here talking about conference championships at this point. We’re talking about competing in every one of these games to give ourselves a chance. We know we’re playing some good folks.
“We can’t just show up and expect to have any success. We’re going to have to be dialed in and have to try to execute at what we can do. We have four playoff caliber teams (in conference) and three of them are coming here.”
Erskine’s biggest loss from 2021 was star receiver Senika McKie, who led the team with 1,133 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and was selected to the Division II All-America Second Team. McKie, who finished with nearly half of the Fleet’s receiving yards and catches, transferred to UNLV in December.
“It’s really the same thing you deal with every year, you have new kids coming in and kids leaving,” Boyd said. “It’s going to take a minute to work through this as we get it to where the recruiting class gets a little bit smaller, then I think we’ll have more stabilization in the numbers. Right now, it’s the same as it always is. About half of them are new faces and about half of them are old faces.”
Though the talented junior is gone, Boyd believes that the group of receivers the Fleet still have can replicate McKie’s numbers.
“In my mind, we actually benefit because you are spread the ball around more,” Boyd said. “A lot of these guys weren’t guys last year. ... You’re going to see a lot of new faces in the wide receiver corps. It’ll be interesting to see how that group develops as they go through the year. I think they’ve made some progress this camp.”
Along with the younger group of receivers, the Fleet return their three most productive running backs, which combined for 602 of the 952 rushing yards from a year ago.
Quarterback Bryce Jeffcoat, who played in seven games a year ago totaling a team-high 810 passing yards and tied a team-high seven touchdowns. He is battling Korey Besse for the starting job.
The Fleet begin their season on Saturday, opening against Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale finished winless in its inaugural season in 2021. The Eagles were outscored 389-56 in their seven games a year ago, but they do have a new coaching staff, and a ton of new players.
For the first time in the program’s history, the Fleet will open their season at home.
“Any home game is a good game,” Boyd said. “We play in a really nice facility. We’re excited about that. We have six home games this year, and we’re looking forward to them.”
