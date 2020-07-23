Post 20’s Tanner Smith lifted the ball over West Columbia’s center fielder, dashed to second base and shrugged, as if in disbelief, after three teammates crossed home plate.
Smith’s three-run double in the bottom of the fourth answered a four-run second inning from West Columbia, but the Post 20 Greenwood Braves’ hot night at the plate couldn’t make up for eight errors on the defensive side. West Columbia stayed undefeated with a 13-9 win to solidify its hold on first place in the league.
“We got guys on and somebody comes up and gets a big hit like that. We got the momentum on our side,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “Again, we go back out in the field and we don’t make plays behind our pitcher. We kind of dug ourselves in a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
Greenwood stayed in second place in the league with the loss.
The Braves started the game by scoring three runs in the first inning. West Columbia answered with six runs in the top of the second, including a two-run home run from Clemson commitment Landon Lucas.
Smith brought three runs for Post 20 tie it 6-6 in the fourth inning. West Columbia scored three more runs in the top of the fifth, and Greenwood scored one run in the bottom of the inning.
Greenwood came two runs away from West Columbia in the bottom of the sixth, when Aidan Pridgen hit a two-run single, but West Columbia answered in the top of the seventh with two more runs.
Braylon Barbour led Greenwood with three hits and two runs scored. Aidan Pridgen had two hits.
Hamilton said on top of the trouble fielding, Post 20’s pitchers had a tough time getting ahead in the count.
Connor Shealy entered for starter Thomas Beauford in the second inning and kept the Braves in the game. Shealy gave up four hits and three earned runs, striking out two.
“Connor Shealy, for a guy who doesn’t pitch much, came in there and gave us 80-plus pitches and stuck it out and gave us a lot of innings,” Hamilton said. “He really did more than he had to do. We just didn’t make the plays behind him.”
Greenwood has a quick turnaround, facing North Augusta today at John Nave Stadium.