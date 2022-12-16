Eight points. That's all that stood between Erianna Wardlaw and the century mark in her career.
It took the Greenwood senior just 10 minutes to reach her magic number, drilling a floater with six minutes left in the second quarter.
After a brief timeout that allowed the Eagle faithful to congratulate the senior, Wardlaw went back to work, hitting career points 1,001 and 1,002 just 17 seconds later, drilling a pair of technical free throws.
"Erianna is an outstanding student-athlete. We're very proud of her for her accomplishment," Greenwood girls basketball coach Lashonda Chiles said. "I couldn't ask for a better player and person to be part of the program. She has really grown over the last four years.
"I'm just excited to see her see these successes along the way. I look forward to seeing what she can do for the future for us as well as we get into region play. ... She's the core of our team."
Wardlaw finished with 18 points on Friday night, and Greenwood needed all 18 of them in its 39-34 win against Clinton on Friday night.
The Eagles were rolling in the first half on both sides of the ball. On defense, Greenwood was forcing turnovers and pushing the ball down the floor. For the entire first half, Clinton was limited to just 13 points, nine of which came from 3s.
Wardlaw led the charge offensively, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the first half, including eight in the second quarter alone.
"Our defense is the stimulus for our offensive flow," Chiles said. "At the beginning of the game, we were really able to limit them to one or two shots on the defensive end and get rebounds."
But at the half, Clinton adjusted.
Defensively, the Red Devils decided to face guard Wardlaw in an effort to get the ball out of her hands, and it worked. Wardlaw was limited to just four points in the second half, all of which came in the third quarter.
With their leader out of the game, other Eagles had to step up. Aliah Williams stepped up the most for the Eagles in the fourth quarter.
With Clinton continually shielding off Wardlaw, Williams was forced to handle the ball, a role she hasn't had to play much so far this year. The Eagles scored just six points in the fourth quarter, but Williams had four of the six, hitting a couple of clutch free throws to ice the game.
"We're a young team, so we made a lot of mistakes handling the pressure," Chiles said. "Aliah Williams had to run the point much of the fourth quarter, and that's not really what she's accustomed to. ... We have to work on that more. They exposed us a little bit. We just have to focus on it a little in practice."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
