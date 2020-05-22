Entries being accepted for Pearlseverance Scholarship
Entries are open for the Pearlseverance Scholarship, which will be awarded in August. The scholarship will be awarded by Tianna Swearinger, a former Greenwood High girls basketball player who played in college at Charleston Southern. Swearinger is the sister of New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger.
Those interested must write a two-page essay about personal perseverance in life or sports. Applicants must be seniors at high schools in the Lakelands.
Three students will be awarded scholarships, with at least one of them from Greenwood High. Scholarships will only be awarded to college-bound students headed to technical or 4-year schools.
Email essays to pearlseverance@yahoo.com.
NBA in talks with Disney to resume season
The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July, the clearest sign yet that the league believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Basketball Players Association is also part of the talks with Disney, the league said Saturday. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando.
LPGA Tour announces it will keep same roster
The LPGA Tour will not have its qualifying events at the end of the year, deciding Wednesday to keep the same roster of players it has on all of its tours.
The LPGA already has canceled seven events, plus the UL International Crown team event, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut the tour down since Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16. It hopes to resume on July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.