It would be easy to label Michael Gambrell a recreation director, but that description falls short of capturing the role he plays every day in young people’s lives.
“One of the things I love doing with the kids is giving them experiences they’ve never had before, or that they wouldn’t normally get,” said Gambrell, the director of enrichment at Connie Maxwell Ministries, which is a home for orphans and other children in need of homes.
Gambrell’s role extends well beyond Connie Maxwell’s Sam M. Smith Activities Center. While intramural basketball leagues are active now for youths ages 4-18, many of the kids’ experiences involve outdoor activities. The archery program for middle and high school students begins next week.
The kids are involved in a number of sports and activities, including horseback riding and racing at Connie Maxwell Farms. Lauren Jay leads that program, and also teaches life skills to children 13 and up.
Lander University women’s tennis coach Samantha Pinchoff comes sometimes on Saturdays and teaches the youths drills and lets them play games.
Gambrell particularly likes taking the children on trips when they are out of school. They’ve been to college basketball games, Sliding Rock, zoos, an aquarium, on a cruise ship and have been kayaking on the Saluda River, among other activities. One special location is “Pretty Place” at Camp YMCA in the Greenville mountains.
“We took the kids there to watch the sunrise,” Gambrell said. “I had the kids prepare a devotion and lead the devotion. After the devotion, we watched the sunrise, and the view is just amazing. We were on top of a mountain overlooking God’s creation.”
Gambrell, who sold Pepsi drinks before coming to Connie Maxwell, said he has a great job because he gets to create lifelong memories.
“When you make a change in a child’s life, it means something,” said Gambrell, who worked at Connie Maxwell while he was a student at Lander. “Anybody can sell soft drinks. This gave my life meaning. I love kids. I’ve always loved kids. Even when I was in high school, all the kids came to my house to play.”
Gambrell shared an experience he had with a kid as they were driving to Columbia for a USC men’s basketball game.
“We were driving down I-26 and going into downtown Columbia, and the skyline was just popping up over the trees,” Gambrell said. “And the kid goes, “Wow! Skyscrapers. I’ve never seen a big city before.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Dude, you haven’t seen anything. Columbia is not a big city. New York is a big city.”
Little experiences such as that humble Gambrell when he realizes how big they are for the kids.
“I love to give kids a chance to do something they’ve never done before or something they wouldn’t normally get to do,” he said. “They’ll have those awesome experiences they’ll carry on for the rest of their lives. It’s awesome to see the kids’ faces glow up.”
Gambrell majored in early childhood education at Lander. After doing some teaching, he decided that wasn’t the right direction for his life, so he went to work at Pepsi. While there, his wife got pregnant, but she had a miscarriage.
“To be honest with you, we were both pretty devastated,” Gambrell said.
He started talking to then-Connie Maxwell pastor Doug Kauffmann.
“I was just trying to find some answers and guidance,” Gambrell said. “He spent a lot of time with me, just helping get me back straight. The more I hung out here, the more I realized how much I loved this place.”
Gambrell told the pastor’s wife, Sally, that the only job he’d come back to Connie Maxwell for would be in recreation. In 2006, the pastor’s wife told Gambrell there was an opening in the enrichment department. John Allen Sherriff, then-director of enrichment, was looking for an assistant. After Sherriff retired in 2014, Gambrell became director.
“This place is very rewarding,” Gambrell said. “It’s purposeful. You really feel God’s presence here.”
With the basketball leagues, all kids play the same amount of time.
“We try to focus on the basics and sportsmanship because most of the kids may walk in here and never have been in a gym and have never played basketball,” Gambrell said. “We try to teach them the fundamentals so they know how to play.”
Gambrell introduced a version of volleyball, called NitroBall, after he learned about it during a physical education conference. In NitroBall, you let the ball hit the floor once before returning it. He said the kids have really enjoyed it.
Gambrell has clear goals for his role at Connie Maxwell.
“Making a difference in a kid’s life and being a role model,” he said. “I’m leading kids to Christ, and, hopefully, setting the right example for kids to follow.”