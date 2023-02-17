Seth Reynolds liked what he saw when he visited Erskine.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 7:02 am
Seth Reynolds liked what he saw when he visited Erskine.
And coincidentally, it’s a great fit for him.
It has a great Biology program, and a coach and soccer program Reynolds likes.
On Feb. 7, the Emerald senior made his decision to become a mainstay in Due West.
Reynolds signed his letter of intent to play just up the road with the Erskine men’s soccer team next fall.
“There were just a few things about Erskine that made it seem more like home to me than some of the other colleges,” Reynolds said. “It’s close to home, I really like the campus after going on a few visits there, I really like the campus and it just feels like somewhere I’d like to be.”
Reynolds has played soccer for a while, part of it under Emerald coach Jamie Ramm. As the director of operations at the Lakelands Toros, Ramm has seen Reynolds grow as a player since he was “11 or 12 years old.”
“Obviously, we’re very pleased with him,” Ramm said. “It’s great for, first of all, our soccer club and our school in terms of Emerald, and it’s exciting to have a player within our community go on to play college ball.”
Reynolds still has a soccer season to play this spring before he plays for the Flying Fleet in the fall. The Vikings will begin its boys soccer regular season on Feb. 28 at Ridge Spring-Monetta, and Reynolds hopes he can lead his team to more wins his senior year.
“It’s exciting. We’re gonna see what happens this year,” Reynolds said. “We’ve had ups and downs in the past years, but we’re looking a lot better this year and we’re putting in a lot of hard work… we’re all just doing our best to have a good season this season and to win.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
