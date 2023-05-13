Andrea Bagnall has been around a lot of impressive coaches and athletes in her 40 years as an athletic trainer.
But when she arrived at Emerald in June, she was taken aback by one of the Viking coaches.
She noticed during the heat of the summer and first couple of weeks of practice that assistant football coach and head boys basketball coach John-Mark Scruggs was struggling with the heat but was battling through it for the good of the team and his players.
A little while later, she found out that he was battling Leukemia.
Because of the dedication that he showed while in his battle with cancer, she nominated him for the PlaySafe Comeback Awards. On May 7, he was given the PlaySafe Impact Award.
“It was an honor for (Bagnall) to think enough of me to do that,” Scruggs said. “My first idea was surely there was a kid that had gone through some stuff. She was very adamant about nominating me for it, and I was just blessed. Blessed that she thought enough of me.”
Scruggs hasn’t wanted the focus to be on himself all year, choosing to highlight his players and fellow coaches all year long. He only missed two basketball games this year, one because he was in the hospital and the other because Emerald principal Jamie Blount made him go home.
“To me, Coach Scruggs endured more than any athlete, coach, anyone,” Bagnall said. “The big thing was he showed perseverance. He showed kids grit and what you have to do. He won the award for just having an impact on kids’ lives.”
During basketball season, he changed his treatment schedule around so he would make it to every game and as many practices as possible. During the latter half of the Vikings’ basketball schedule, his daughter Savannah drove him to and from games so he wouldn’t have to worry about his immune system while he was dealing with the tougher stages of his treatments.
“Up to this year, I had missed maybe a couple of practices here and there, and I think that was when my daughters were born years ago and because of COVID,” Scruggs said. “I’m the kind of person that I feel like we need to keep going. I know a lot of people that have been in a lot worse situation that I’ve been in that have kept going.
“I felt like I owed it to our kids to do that. If we were going to ask them to come to school every day and do what they needed to do, we needed to do the same thing.”
Alongside helping the Vikings football team to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Scruggs coached the Vikings boys basketball team to the playoffs for the first time since he took over the team.
“He’s battled through some tough stuff, and he doesn’t ever want to miss work,” Emerald football coach Tad DuBose said. “He’s always wanting to be here. He’s probably here more than he really should be. I love him just like he’s my brother.
“To see him go through it, to face it the way he has, it makes you have a lot of respect for him, because I can’t imagine. He has a wife and two young daughters battling that. God has a plan and a purpose for everything, and I’m not going to question that. We’re going to love him through it, and I know that he’s already shown a lot of strength and courage already going through what he’s going through.”