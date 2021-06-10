Scott, Foster make North/South teams
Emerald senior Lauralee Scott and Ware Shoals senior Hannah Foster were named to the SCCAWS North/South Softball rosters.
Scott was selected to the Class 4A/3A North team, which will play the South team in a doubleheader June 15 at USC Aiken.
Foster made the Class 5A/2A/1A North team, which will play the South team in a doubleheader June 16 at USC Aiken.
First pitch for all the games is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Newton sidelined with hand injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton hasn’t practiced since injuring his throwing hand during voluntary workouts last week. Coach Bill Belichick expects New England’s incumbent starting quarterback to be fine.
Newton was not at Thursday’s workout, the third session open to media.
This is Newton’s first full offseason with the Patriots after signing with them last July. His absence left New England with three quarterbacks — Jarrett Stidham, rookie Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer — for Thursday’s session.
Packers’ Sternberger suspended 2 games
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers reserve tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The decision by the league on Thursday means Sternberger will miss the Packers’ Sept. 12 opener at New Orleans and Sept. 20 home game against Detroit. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 21, and he could play as early as Sept. 26 at San Francisco.
Sternberger remains eligible to participate in preseason games, as well as all practices.