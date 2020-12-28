Emerald’s Scott among Furman softball signees
Emerald’s Lauralee Scott and Saluda native Emme Buzhardt were among nine signees finalized for Furman’s softball team, the school announced Monday.
Buzhardt was a standout pitcher and first baseman at Gray Collegiate. Despite losing last season to the pandemic, she is a two-time HSSR All-State selection and paced the War Eagles to a region championship as a sophomore. Buzhardt has also earned All-State honors in volleyball and basketball. She plays travel ball for Carolina Elite SC 18U National.
Scott is a two-time All-Tegion choice who earned All-State honors and the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year accolade as a freshman for the Vikings. She fanned 121 batters in 80 innings and batted .406 as a sophomore to lead Emerald to the school’s first playoff victory. As a freshman, the right-handed pitcher batted .521 and struck out 137 batters.
Music City Bowl canceled
The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.
The game scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl. Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.
Washington releases quarterback Haskins
Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.
Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn’t have another established QB on the roster.
Rivera said Monday morning either Smith or Taylor Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. It was clear Rivera was done with Haskins, whom he had shuffled to the bottom of the depth chart for the second time this season.