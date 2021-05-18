Emerald’s McLaughlin makes North/South team
Emerald senior Caleb McLaughlin was selected to the 2021 South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association North/South All-Star Game. The senior is the only member of the Vikings to receive an invite to the game which will be in the Columbia-area on June 8.
Erskine softball’s Houge named All-Region
Erskine softball pitcher Hannah Houge was one of five Conference Carolinas players selected to the 2021 D2CCA Softball All-Southeast Region teams.
Also a first-team NFCA All-Region choice, Houge was stellar during league play with 15 wins and a 2.00 ERA. She struck out 179 batters in conference play. Houge finished her season with a 1.94 ERA and a 21-5 overall record.
Clemson-Georgia marks opening weekend
ESPN’s opening weekend of college football features defending national champion Alabama facing Miami in Atlanta and Clemson vs. Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In anticipation of a return to normal this season, ESPN announced Tuesday its featured matchups for Labor Day weekend and the first three Saturday night games on ABC.
Mets’ Pillar has nasal fractures
NEW YORK — New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps.
In a frightening scene that shook both teams, Pillar was drilled square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.
Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.
Ex-Pirates 2nd baseman Rennie Stennett dies
PITTSBURGH — Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.
The Pirates, citing information provided by the Stennett family, said he died Tuesday following a fight with cancer.
Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh.