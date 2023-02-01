IMG_4840.JPG
Buy Now

Emerald senior KJ Morton signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, joining Limestone. Pictured in front from left are Barbara Morton, Kevin Morton, KJ Morton, Tonya Wimms and Nadiya Morton. In back from left are Jamara Reed, May Seigler, Adrian White, Jordan Tate and Robert Williams. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Five games into the 2022 season, KJ Morton's football campaign was finished. He hurt his ankle right as region play was starting, ending a crucial recruiting period for the then junior.

But after a dominant senior season, Morton had the opportunity to continue this football career, and he took it, signing with Limestone on Wednesday.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags