Emerald senior KJ Morton signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, joining Limestone. Pictured in front from left are Barbara Morton, Kevin Morton, KJ Morton, Tonya Wimms and Nadiya Morton. In back from left are Jamara Reed, May Seigler, Adrian White, Jordan Tate and Robert Williams.
Five games into the 2022 season, KJ Morton's football campaign was finished. He hurt his ankle right as region play was starting, ending a crucial recruiting period for the then junior.
But after a dominant senior season, Morton had the opportunity to continue this football career, and he took it, signing with Limestone on Wednesday.
"I went on a couple of visits, and its a good environment, good team, a lot of NFL coaches. There's a lot of experience, and that's why I chose it," Morton said. "It's just like a big family environment that they had, and I liked it."
Morton led the Lakelands in tackles this past year with 140 total tackles, 83 of which were solos. He added eight tackles for a loss, three quarterback pressures and five sacks.
"I feel like that injury boosted my mentality," Morton said. "It was killing me not to be on the field, so when I got back it was like time to go ball. Having an injury is a hurting feeling. Once you get to play, you just have to give it your all."
Morton will join his cousin Jeremiah Lomax, who just completed his freshman season at Limestone and his other cousin Antonio Harrison at Limestone in the fall.
"KJ is a physical specimen," Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. "He's a phenomenal athlete to be as big as he is and as explosive as he is. He is going to be a great player at the next level. I think Limestone got a good one. KJ was chipped up that junior year, but really played strong for us at linebacker ... I love KJ, and he's worked hard for this."
