Kareem Goode II signed his letter of intent to Newberry Wednesday afternoon. Front row, from left, are Joe Griffin, Kayden Goode, Toni Goode, Kareem Goode II, Kareem Goode I and Kenneth Goode. Back row, from left, are Hoot Harrison, Zakiya Goode, Urtorria Smith, Tykia Goode and Ben Thomas.
There was something about Emerald that attracted Newberry in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
The Wolves offered numerous Vikings, including three that put their pen on the dotted line Wednesday afternoon.
And Kareem “Duce” Goode was among them.
The senior signed to play college football at Newberry on National Signing Day at Emerald High School.
“I really felt that Newberry was home. I got the family atmosphere… I really loved it,” Goode said. “I’m bringing a lot to the table. Coming in, I’m trying to learn the game more from my past from Emerald… I’m gonna work hard.”
His senior year was Goode’s first full and healthy varsity season — and he made it count. He accumulated 42 tackles in his final season as a Viking, along with a forced fumble, an interception and five pass breakups.
“To me, Duce probably grew more than any other football player did this past year,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “He’s got the size, the speed, the length that everybody looks for to play in the secondary and he’s a fine young man.”
It’s a big next step for Goode, but during his senior year at Emerald, he has grown both mentally and physically, which will help when he plays at Newberry.
“We really gonna be playing against grown men now,” Goode said. “We’re gonna have to hit the weight room a lot more.”
